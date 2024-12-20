Texans Daily

Jimmie Ward Has Major Role in Texans vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is stepping up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Joshua Kelley (25) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Joshua Kelley (25) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans defense has had to play down players all season long, and after defensive back Jalen Pitre saw his season come to an end with a pectoral injury, veteran Jimmie Ward has had to step up.

Ward has moved from safety to nickel in the secondary, and Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke is thankful for his sacrifices.

“Obviously, we miss [S] Jalen [Pitre] and what he brings," Burke said. "But I would say probably a luxury that maybe not a lot of teams have to have a guy like Jimmie who can still be an elite level nickel in this league. Being able to kind of plug in some of those roles for us. So, for sure, very fortunate that Jimmie’s been able to kind of fill some of those gaps for us.”

Having a veteran like Ward is a luxury for the Texans, especially as someone who has faced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl before.

If Ward can have a big impact for the Texans tomorrow, the team could pull off an upset victory on the road.

