Jimmie Ward Has Major Role in Texans vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans defense has had to play down players all season long, and after defensive back Jalen Pitre saw his season come to an end with a pectoral injury, veteran Jimmie Ward has had to step up.
Ward has moved from safety to nickel in the secondary, and Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke is thankful for his sacrifices.
READ MORE: Texans Reveal Plan for Chiefs' Chris Jones
“Obviously, we miss [S] Jalen [Pitre] and what he brings," Burke said. "But I would say probably a luxury that maybe not a lot of teams have to have a guy like Jimmie who can still be an elite level nickel in this league. Being able to kind of plug in some of those roles for us. So, for sure, very fortunate that Jimmie’s been able to kind of fill some of those gaps for us.”
Having a veteran like Ward is a luxury for the Texans, especially as someone who has faced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl before.
If Ward can have a big impact for the Texans tomorrow, the team could pull off an upset victory on the road.
READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Gets Massive Injury Update Before Texans-Chiefs
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans Taking Inspiration From Chiefs Dynasty
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Looks Up to Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes
• Chiefs Update Patrick Mahomes' Status Before Texans Game