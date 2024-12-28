Texans Were 'Exhausted' Before Ravens Blunder on Christmas, Tank Dell Injury Looms
The Houston Texans put together a blunder in every sense on Christmas Day. They were defeated 31-2 by the Baltimore Ravens during the primetime game. They had no energy and struggled in all three phases of the football game.
If you ask second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans had good energy in the locker room. That isn't exactly the experience Jamie Erdahl had.
Erdahl, the host of "Good Morning Football," was a sideline reporter for Netflix as the streaming service was the home of the Christmas Day broadcast. On "Good Morning Football," Erdahl explained that Houston seemed "exhausted" before the game.
"The Texans seemed to be exhausted in our meetings and on gameday. ... What we saw in our meetings is exactly the team that we saw on the sidelines on Christmas Day," Erdahl said on the show. "I think [Stroud] was really badly affected by the Tank Dell injury.
"When we asked him 'How you doing man? How's Tank doing?' he goes, 'Goes I feel like that injury was two minutes ago. ... He was still feeling the after effects of the Tank Dell injury. I'm worried about this Texans' team."
To hear that the Dell injury, which happened the Saturday before the game, is still lingering in the locker room and impacting the morale isn't encouraging. They had also played three games in 11 days. There is a mental and physical toll the team was facing in the matchup.
Still, with a playoff spot secured, taking losses this late in the season doesn't hurt too, too badly. Still, they would like wins to secure momentum ahead of the postseason. Instead, they are reaching poor form.
They've got one remaining regular season game to turn things around, though, and they can secure last-second momentum and hit their stride at the right time.
READ MORE: DeMeco Ryans Admits Blame For Texans' Christmas Day Blunder vs. Ravens
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely The MVP'
• Joe Mixon Involved in Pregame Scuffle Before Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens Game
• Will New Texans WR Diontae Johnson Debut vs. Ravens?
• Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Extensive Thoughts On Tank Dell's Horrific Injury