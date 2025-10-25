Texans Waive TE to Clear Roster Spot
The Houston Texans have cut ties with one of their tight ends ahead of their Week 8 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers
According to a team announcement, the Texans have waived tight end Brenden Bates.
Bates, a 6-foot-5, 26-year old tight end, started his career as an undrafted free agent and was signed onto the Texans roster earlier in September from the Cleveland Browns' practice squad for some extra depth at the position.
Bates would end up playing three games in Houston. During those three showings, Bates secured two catches for 23 yards, both of those coming during the Texans' rout vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 for their first win of the season.
As to why the Texans decided to cut Bates, they need to clear a 53-man roster spot in order to elevate rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith from Injured Reserve for the coming week against San Francisco.
The third-round pick from this offseason has been out of the mix for Houston across the past four games due to a hamstring injury, but has since been activated for his return.
Smith, after a full week of practice in the Texans' facility, looks ready to go against the 49ers to make his return to the field, giving Houston an extra name in their already strong secondary, while slimming down their tight end room by one.
Houston will now enter Week 8 with two tight ends on their active roster: Dalton Schultz and Harrison Bryant. Starter Cade Stover still remains on Injured Reserve due to the foot injury he sustained in Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
While Stover's remained out due to injury, Schultz has remained the one landing most of the targets in the room with 30 catches and 284 yards, Last week vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Schultz wound up posting his best game of the season with nine catches for 98 yards.
Now hitting waivers, Bates will look to find a roster spot or practice squad role elsewhere.
