Texans WR Pops Up on Injury Report Before Seahawks Game

The Houston Texans have one new wide receiver listed on the injury report ahead of Week 7.

Jared Koch

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts after rushing for yards during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts after rushing for yards during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans saw one name on the offensive side with their status downgraded on their practice report before traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7: veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Here's the full practice report from the Texans in their second of three sessions before taking off to Seattle:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/17)

- CB Tremon Smith: DNP (personal)

- WR Christian Kirk: LIMITED (hamstring)

- DE Denico Autry: FULL (knee)

- CB Alijah Huzzie: LIMITED (knee)

- S Jaylen Reed: FULL (knee)

Kirk, who was sidelined for the first two weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, seems to still be managing that injury a few weeks later, going from a full to limited participant before Week 7's road matchup.

During his three games on the field so far with the Texans, he's logged 10 receptions for 109 yards. It remains to be seen what his official status will be for Monday, but now popping up on the practice report, his situation will be one to monitor.

Tremon Smith, who's currently in his first year on the Texans' defense, also saw himself as a new entry due to a personal reasons.

If Smith isn't ready to go, the Texans will likely look to elevate someone from the practice squad at cornerback to fill in that additional depth––similar to how they've done this season in the midst of rookie Jaylin Smith's recent injury absence.

Damon Arnette, Myles Bryant, Ajani Carter, and D'Angelo Ross would be a handful of practice squad names to take note of.

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) looks on during an NFL football minicamp at NRG S
Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) looks on during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As for the status of the two full participants, Denico Autry and Jaylen Reed, each seems to be continuing their positive progress after being elevated from the PUP list to begin the season, and if all holds to form, seem likely to make their respective debuts against Seattle.

Rookie cornerback Alijah Huzzie is still in the middle of his 21-day practice window after being removed from the reserve/non-football injury list. Keep an eye on him being moved to the 53-man roster or the practice squad once he's fully cleared from his lingering knee issue.

