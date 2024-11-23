Texans WR John Metchie III 'Fun to Watch'
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III didn't start the season at the top of the depth chart, but after injuries brought him up, he has grown for the team.
So far this season, Metchie has 12 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is proud of his progress so far this season.
“He has been fun to watch. He has gone out and he has just competed, he has shut off everything else outside of football and playing fast and playing physical and playing aggressive. We have seen it in practice for multiple weeks before he really starts showing up a lot in the games and when we needed them, he is there. He makes plays and usually what happens in the NFL is that when you start doing that, you get more opportunities, you get more snaps, the ball finds you more. It has been fun to watch. It has been run to watch him operate and it has been really fun to just see the energy that he infused the whole offense with," Slowik said.
As long as Metchie continues to grow, he will have an impact for the Texans.
