Texans WR Nico Collins; In or Out vs. Lions?

The Houston Texans now know whether Nico Collins will play against the Detroit Lions.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) is introduced before the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins and whether he would be back on the field for Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.

Based on the inactives list given by the Texans, he won't be playing against the Lions.

Collins will join Will Anderson, cornerback Myles Bryant, linebacker Jamal Hill, running back Dameon Pierce and offensive tackle Zachary Thomas on the sidelines for the Texans.

The Lions won't have offensive tackle Taylor Decker, guard Christian Mahogany, offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, recently-acquired pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and defensive back Loren Strickland.

Collins' absence isn't much of a surprise considering the fact that he barely practiced this week. He was activated from injured reserve on Friday, making it a tight fit for him to make it back on the field for Week 10. He will likely make his return to the field in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

For now, the Texans offense must adjust and prepare for a dangerous Lions defense that is ready to pounce on quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Jeremy Brener
