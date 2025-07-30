Houston Texans' Young Core Ranked Amongst Best In NFL
With the 2025 NFL season just around the corner, the Houston Texans' young core will look to help lead the franchise to another playoff run this year.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz ranked the best teams with players under the age of 25 on Tuesday, with the Texans claiming the No. 1 spot for the second straight season.
"Stroud's birthday is Oct. 3 and Anderson's is Sept. 2, and both players will turn 24," Schatz wrote. "The former first-rounders had standout rookie seasons, with Stroud and Anderson taking home 2023 NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, respectively. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns, and Anderson had 45 tackles and seven sacks. The Texans also have a ton of youth in the secondary, including three starters. Stingley, who made first-team All-Pro last season, is still just 24. The other outside cornerback, Lassiter, is 22 years old, and so is free safety Calen Bullock."
One of the main contributors to the Texans' success with a youthful roster is in part to their incredible runs in the 2023 and 2024 Draft, which included Stroud, Anderson, Lassiter and Bullock. The combination of key hits on offense and a slew of talented defenders has led the franchise to two-straight AFC South victories, along with a 20-14 regular season record during the stretch.
Schatz also mentioned three different offensive rookies in offensive tackle Aireontae Ersey and wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. All three of the day two picks are expected to have an impact in their first season with Houston.
