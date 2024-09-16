Bryce Young Benching Confirms Texans' C.J. Stroud Steal
The Houston Texans were happy to select C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft as the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young.
While last season showed there was a big difference between the two quarterbacks, another layer has been added to that lopsided debate with Young officially being benched by the Panthers.
The Panthers hired talented quarterback coach Dave Canales as the head coach in hopes of giving Young a new set of eyes to help him. However, just two games into the Canales era, Young is being demoted to second string in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.
"Through two games, Bryce Young had thrown for 245 yards with three interceptions and a 44.1 passer rating in a pair of ugly Carolina losses," NFL insider Tom Pelissero tweeted. "Now, he takes a step back and Andy Dalton takes over."
The Texans and Panthers will always be tied in history as the top two teams in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the tale will continue to be told with Houston on the right side and Carolina nowhere close.
The Panthers face off against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, while the Texans head up north to face the Minnesota Vikings.
