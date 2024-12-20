Chiefs DL Comments on His Former Team, The Texans, Ahead of Week 16 Matchup

🚨WOW: #CHIEFS DL CHARLES OMENIHU HATES HIS FORMER TEAM, THE #TEXANS.



“I’m gonna make this clear: I don’t f*** with the Texans organization at all. And I cannot wait to play them boys. I literally cannot wait.”



KC - Houston 🍿🍿🍿



(🎥 @sidelinesarah)

