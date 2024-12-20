Chiefs DL Comments on His Former Team, The Texans, Ahead of Week 16 Matchup
The Houston Texans have a tough matchup here in Week 16 against the defending Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs following their Week 15 win over the Miami Dolphins that helped them clinch their second division title in as many years and a playoff berth.
The Texans still have a stout schedule to finish off the season but they have a chance to make a statement against the Chiefs who haven't quite looked like the Chiefs of the past and will have Patrick Mahomes at less than 100%.
Entering the season this game was circled as perhaps one of the best matchups of the year in the league and likely could end up that way as their will be a ton of juice behind it.
In fact, talk has already started as former Houston Texans' defensive lineman and current Chiefs' defensive lineman Charles Omenihu spoke about facing his former team. He didn't mince words in the slightest saying he cannot stand the organization at all.
The Houston, Texas native was drafted by his hometown team out of the University of Texas back in 2019 in the 5th round but was eventually traded away from the team, spending time with the San Francisco 49ers prior to landing in Kansas City. During his first season with the Chiefs, Omenihu performed admirably over 11 games coming away with seven sacks before tearing his ACL in the playoffs.
That injury has kept Omenihu on the sideline and injured reserve up until a few weeks ago and since returning to the field he has forced a fumble and come away with a single sack. While his numbers aren't gaudy by any means, having Omenihu as a solid depth piece can only help the Chiefs as they look to make it to another Super Bowl.
The Texans' offense hasn't been all that great this season, relying a ton on their defense in the process. Unfortunately for them, the Chiefs' defense has been their strong suit and it will be a clash of opposing styles when the two face off against one another on Saturday.
