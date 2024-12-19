Texans Daily

Texans Reveal Plan for Chiefs' Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones could pose a problem for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) is double teamed by Carolina Panthers guard Cade Mays (64) and guard Robert Hunt (50) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are getting ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who boast one of the best defenses in the NFL.

A big reason behind Kansas City's defensive success is defensive tackle Chris Jones, who earned some praise from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

"Chris is an outstanding player, size, strength, pass rusher ability," Ryans said. "Not only inside, he lines up outside, can get in on the edge as well, does a great job of batting passes down. He just totally impacts the game for them, and you see why he has been a dominant defensive tackle in this league."

In order to stop Jones from having a large impact, the Texans are placing on emphasis on him.

"For us, you have to have awareness where ‘95’ is," Ryans said. "No one can fall asleep on ’95. You have to make sure you are aware. You have to go challenge him and you have to go compete. That is what this game is about and that is what I am most excited about, they have really good players, they have good players. Let’s put the ball down, compete and see what happens.”

The player with the most awareness for Jones needs to be quarterback C.J. Stroud, who also spoke about his opponent's abilities.

"He does a great job and has been doing it at a high level for a long time," Stroud said. "And just pops out on film and makes a lot of plays for them. Even when he doesn’t make the play, he’s taking on double teams, giving other guys one-on-ones and things like that."

Jones and the Chiefs host the Texans on Saturday at 12 noon CT.

