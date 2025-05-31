NFL Insider Reveals Why C.J. Stroud Missed Houston Texans OTAs
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was on the sidelines for Friday's offseason OTAs, but seemingly not for anything that'll limit him long-term.
Per KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, Stroud is dealing with a "minor shoulder muscle issue" that kept him limited in the team's latest practice, but could be back on the field throwing as early as next week, according to league sources.
Texans first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley also made clear at Friday's practice that the team has "no concerns" about Stroud's health or outlook moving forward, a sentiment head coach DeMeco Ryans has echoed as well.
“Yeah, he’s locked in every step of the way,” Caley said. “No concerns whatsoever. I know DeMeco has already hit on this. Everybody has a specific routine relative to their own routine, specific to whatever. Whether it’s football, whether it’s athletic training, etc., he’s doing a great job and he’s out here and he’s working.”
Stroud is one among many Texans out of the mix as OTAs have gotten underway, a list including the likes of running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, wide receiver Justin Watson, and tight end Dalton Schultz.
It hasn't been a completely inactive stretch for Stroud, though, as the Texans quarterback was at least doing a share of handoff drills with the running backs besides Mixon and Pierce that were suiting up this past week. But, in terms of throwing during the first bit of offseason training, Houston has opted to take the conservative route with their star quarterback, handing those duties to backup Davis Mills.
While perhaps a small hurdle for Stroud heading into his third year in Houston, odds are, the Texans' signal caller will take reins for this offense in the coming days, all while getting a bit of extra offseason rest in the meantime.
