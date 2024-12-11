Texans Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Texans After Bye?

The Houston Texans are fresh off of the bye. Where are they in the NFL's latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are coming off of their bye week ready to tackle the final four games of the regular season.

With a potential playoff spot on the line, the Texans have a chance to make some noise down the stretch.

In Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings, the Texans slot in at No. 15.

READ MORE: Texans Rookie DB Calen Bullock 'Continues to Evolve'

"The Texans aren’t exactly a team on the skids—the team did survive against Jacksonville the week before the bye—but I have a hard time penciling in a win against Miami at home. This Dolphins team is remade and Houston has posted a net positive EPA for the offense as a unit just twice since Oct. 20. Since Week 8, the Texans are 24th in offensive EPA, 24th in dropback EPA and 27th in dropback success rate," Orr writes.

A Texans win in Week 15 will not only get them a likely rise in the rankings, but more importantly, the team will be one step closer towards clinching the AFC South title.

The Texans play the Miami Dolphins at 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

READ MORE: Texans Happy to Have Rookie CB

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Sends 'Villain' Message After NFL Decision

• Houston Texans Nominate Safety For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

• Opening Betting Odds For Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Where Are The Texans in Playoff Picture After Week 14?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News