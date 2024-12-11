NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Texans After Bye?
The Houston Texans are coming off of their bye week ready to tackle the final four games of the regular season.
With a potential playoff spot on the line, the Texans have a chance to make some noise down the stretch.
In Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings, the Texans slot in at No. 15.
"The Texans aren’t exactly a team on the skids—the team did survive against Jacksonville the week before the bye—but I have a hard time penciling in a win against Miami at home. This Dolphins team is remade and Houston has posted a net positive EPA for the offense as a unit just twice since Oct. 20. Since Week 8, the Texans are 24th in offensive EPA, 24th in dropback EPA and 27th in dropback success rate," Orr writes.
A Texans win in Week 15 will not only get them a likely rise in the rankings, but more importantly, the team will be one step closer towards clinching the AFC South title.
The Texans play the Miami Dolphins at 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.
