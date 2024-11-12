Texans Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Texans After Loss to Lions?

The Houston Texans have dropped two straight games. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) reacts after missing a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are frustrated after a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Even though the Texans had five interceptions from the defense, the offense couldn't find a way to score in the second half, allowing the Lions to roar back and win.

The loss pushed the Texans back one spot from No. 12 to 13 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings.

"It’s cliché to say we’re about to learn a lot about Houston as a team, but here we have a juxtaposition. Detroit has already been through the suck. DeMeco Ryans coached up a first-year team into a first-round playoff victory. But now, their proverbial suck has arrived. Since Oct. 20, C.J. Stroud hasn’t posted a QB rating over 100, he has a 2–2 touchdown to INT ratio and he’s been sacked 18 times. Not even close to all of this is on his plate, but the salad days are over," Orr writes.

The teams that rank ahead of the Texans are the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and the aforementioned Lions.

The Texans will look to climb up the rankings next week as they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

