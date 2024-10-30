NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Texans After Stefon Diggs Injury?
The Houston Texans picked up their sixth win of the season after beating the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in Week 8.
It wasn't the prettiest win, especially with Stefon Diggs tearing his ACL, but it gave the Texans a two-game lead in the AFC South and clinched the tie-breaker over the Colts.
However, Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr wasn't all that impressed, knocking the Texans down two spots in his weekly power rankings from No. 9 to 11.
"For the last two weeks, defenses have been coming at C.J. Stroud and exposing some serious soft spots in that Houston offensive line. Stroud is the fourth-most pressured quarterback in the NFL, and while he’s Joe Burrow/Lamar Jackson good against muddy backfields this season, there has to be a reason why so many opposing coordinators think this is the way to finally break Houston’s offense. Of course, with another potentially significant injury to the team’s receiving corps, it could soon be open season on this unit," Orr writes.
The teams ahead of the Texans are the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
The Texans will look to move up the rankings tomorrow night when they visit the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
