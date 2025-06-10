Nick Chubb Sends Exciting First Message to Houston Texans Fans
Nick Chubb is now officially a member of the Houston Texans, and the former Cleveland Browns running back seems thrilled to get started.
Chubb has wasted no time sending a message to Texans fans following his signing, taking to social media to give a shoutout to Houston.
The 29-year-old will be joining a backfield that already includes Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks, so it will be interesting to see how Houston works him into the offense.
Chubb, who played his collegiate football at the University of Georgia, was originally selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
After a strong rookie campaign, Chubb rattled off four straight 1,000-yard seasons between 2019 and 2022, making the Pro Bowl all four years.
Unfortunately, during Week 2 of the 2023 campaign, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury that knocked him out for the remainder of that year and the first chunk of 2024, as well.
The Cedartown, Ga. native returned for eight games last season, rushing for 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry until breaking his foot in December.
Obviously, Chubb has a very checkered injury history, which was why he was available on the free-agent market so long to begin with. Taking that into consideration, he represents a clear low-risk, potentially high-reward pickup for a Texans squad that absolutely needed some more depth at the halfback position.
We'll see if Chubb is able to find the fountain of youth in H-Town next fall.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
