Nico Collins Sounds Off on Houston Texans Drafting Pair of WRs
During this year's draft, the Houston Texans made sure to place a major emphasis on upgrading their wide receiver room heading into the 2025 campaign.
With now-former Texans receiver Stefon Diggs joining the New England Patriots, and Tank Dell still moving through the motions of his extensive injury recovery, the stage was set for Houston to prioritize adding young weapons for this offense into the mix down the board.
And that's exactly what the Texans brass did. Not only did Houston land one new rookie wide receiver, but they hauled in two: the Iowa State duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who could both enter the fold to make a quick, considerable impact into a Houston offense looking to be on the upward swing for 2025.
Among those on the Texans' roster seemingly a big fan of the moves to land both receivers was star wideout Nico Collins, who shared his thoughts on Houston's selections during an interview at his youth football camp.
"They got some dogs," Collins said of the Texans' wide receiver selections. "They got some playmakers, man. They know what they doing. DeMeco [Ryans], Nick [Caserio], they know what they're doing. You've got Nick Caley too, the OC. So, it's going to be fun. It's going to be a great year, can't wait to get going with everybody."
To no surprise, Collins is primed to lead the charge in Houston's air attack come next season after logging over 1,000 yards in just 12 games through 2024. However, with two appealing and explosive rookies now playing a factor in Stroud's arsenal of weapons too, not only could it help the offense as a unit entirely, but also take less pressure off of Collins as the number one pass-catching target.
Clearly, Collins is confident in the decisions his front office is making led by general manager Nick Caserio, even while a few seen across this most recent offseason may go against the grain, notably on the offensive line.
But at receiver, the landscape looks in good shape. Whether the ball ends up in Collins', Higgins', Noel's, or even veteran addition Christian Kirk's hands, there's playmakers to go around that should provide steps in the right direction from last season for this scoring group in 2025.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: ESPN Analyst Dishes Massive Prediction for Texans Rookie WR
MORE: Texans Urged to Pursue Enticing Former 49ers Pass Rusher
MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Bruising Offensive Weapon
MORE: Analyst Reveals Striking Concern for Texans' Hyped Draft Pick
MORE: Texans Connected to Former Pro Bowl Weapon in New Twist