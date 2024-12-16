Patrick Mahomes Addresses Availability For Texans-Chiefs After Recent Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs, once again, came away victorious as they are now 13-1 on the season -- with their lone loss coming to the Detroit Lions. However, late in the game, Patrick Mahomes was sidelined after a hard hit with backup quarterback Carson Wentz entering the game for him.
For the Houston Texans, that is certainly something to keep an eye on as they've got an upcoming matchup against the Chiefs next weekend. While they've locked up the AFC South, they'll still want a big win over the Chiefs to carry momentum into the playoffs with the season winding down.
The Texans also have to prove they can beat a team like the Chiefs, as they'll have to face them or a similar contending team in their pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance.
Will Mahomes be able to play, though? He addressed his availability on Sunday following his injury.
"It's hard to say right now,'' Mahomes said. "You still [have the] adrenaline rolling and usually it's kind of the day after when you kind of get a good sense of it. I feel like I could have finished the game in different circumstances, but I thought the smart decision ... was to put Carson Wentz in.
"... You just do what you have to do to get back, and I think that's the most important thing. And now we just get back to the rehab part, the treatment part, and try to get ourselves ready on a short week against a good football team."
The Texans will prepare for Mahomes to be on the field, and the duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter -- who were phenomenal in a win over the Miami Dolphins -- will be crucial at providing pressure into the backfield regardless of who is under center.
