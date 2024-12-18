Texans' DeMeco Ryans Excited to Face Chiefs' Andy Reid
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans crossed paths with Andy Reid 12 years ago with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ryans' first year in Philly was Reid's last in a 14-year tenure with the Eagles, and the now-Texans coach learned a lot from his former coach.
READ MORE: Chiefs Update Patrick Mahomes' Status Before Texans Game
“From being with [Chiefs Head Coach] Andy [Reid] for one year, I really respect the way he ran the show," Ryans said. "He was a really great coach, did a really great job of looking out for his players. I learned a lot from Andy and how he ran things. Just a ton of respect for him. He has been very successful his entire career. Talk about a guy who is detailed in every single thing, not only offensive football, but defense, special teams, all across the board just really tremendous football. A coach who has had a ton of success and loves to do it with a smile.”
Now, Ryans finds himself on the opposite sideline from Reid once again, leading the Texans against the best team in the NFL with a chance to make a statement. Ryans is ready for the opportunity.
“I have gone against him before, so it is going to be the same," Ryans said. "We are just trying to make sure our players go out and play well. It will be about them and not so much about me going up against him, it will be about them and our players playing well and executing.”
Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs is set for 12 noon CT.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Miami Dolphins
• Texans Looking Forward to Chiefs Game
• Dolphins Give Update On WR Grant DuBose Following Scary Collision Against the Texans
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Turning Page to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes