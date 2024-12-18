Texans Daily

Texans' DeMeco Ryans Excited to Face Chiefs' Andy Reid

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is facing his former coach in Week 16.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans crossed paths with Andy Reid 12 years ago with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryans' first year in Philly was Reid's last in a 14-year tenure with the Eagles, and the now-Texans coach learned a lot from his former coach.

“From being with [Chiefs Head Coach] Andy [Reid] for one year, I really respect the way he ran the show," Ryans said. "He was a really great coach, did a really great job of looking out for his players. I learned a lot from Andy and how he ran things. Just a ton of respect for him. He has been very successful his entire career. Talk about a guy who is detailed in every single thing, not only offensive football, but defense, special teams, all across the board just really tremendous football. A coach who has had a ton of success and loves to do it with a smile.”

Now, Ryans finds himself on the opposite sideline from Reid once again, leading the Texans against the best team in the NFL with a chance to make a statement. Ryans is ready for the opportunity.

“I have gone against him before, so it is going to be the same," Ryans said. "We are just trying to make sure our players go out and play well. It will be about them and not so much about me going up against him, it will be about them and our players playing well and executing.”

Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs is set for 12 noon CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

