Analyst Shares Texans vs. Chiefs Prediction

The Houston Texans are underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs past Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) to score the game-winning touchdown during overtime at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are just two days away from their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who hold the league's best record at 13-1.

The Chiefs have looked suspect at times this season, but they have been remarkable in one-score games, coming in clutch when it matters most.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco predicts another Chiefs win by one score (23-17) against the Texans.

"Patrick Mahomes is hobbled with a high-ankle sprain, but he could play. If he does, it makes things a lot easier for the Chiefs. But I think they win this game whether he plays or not. If it's Carson Wentz, the defense wins it. The Texans just haven't been great this season. Chiefs get it," Prisco writes.

If the Texans want to prove Prisco wrong, they have to apply as much pressure on Patrick Mahomes as possible. The Texans defense has done a decent job this season forcing turnovers, so if the unit can help the offense out as it plays a stellar Chiefs defense, the chances of winning increase.

