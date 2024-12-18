Texans Daily

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Looks Up to Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have the utmost respect for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are set to face off against the best team in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs for their Week 16 matchup.

The Chiefs are led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has led them to four Super Bowl appearances and three wins.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud admires that about Mahomes.

"He’s just a winner," Stroud said of Mahomes. "At the end of the day, finds a way to get it done and makes some of those critical situations happen. He’s somebody who really, really, really knows how to get it done.”

This is the first time the two quarterbacks have faced off against one another, but Stroud is ready to get things going as he leads his team into Arrowhead Stadium.

“Yeah, we’re preparing for it," Stroud said. "Definitely, I’ve heard a lot of great things. It’s an exciting place to play and loud, so got to be ready for all that and doing our preparations for that throughout the week.”

Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs is set for Saturday at 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

