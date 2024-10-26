Devin White Has 'Good Opportunity' With Texans
The Houston Texans elevated their linebacker room earlier this week by signing former Pro Bowler Devin White to a one-year deal.
White, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but was unable to catch on. Now in Houston, White has another chance to prove that he still belongs in the NFL.
"Obviously experienced," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "Has played linebacker at a pretty high level in this league. So, just an opportunity for him to come in and kind of see how he fits in the system and fits in the room and we’ll go from there. So, obviously, kind of in the process of kind of learning what he does for us and how long he takes to adapt to our style and our calls and stuff. But his trio of production and experience playing at a high level in this league. So, a good opportunity for us and for him.”
It's a low-risk, high-reward move for the Texans. Either White doesn't pan out and the Texans stick with their deep linebacker group, or they get another piece to add to their depth for later in the year.
White could make his Texans debut in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.
