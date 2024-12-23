Should Texans Sign Diontae Johnson Before Ravens Game?
The Houston Texans are in need of a wide receiver after Tank Dell dislocated his kneecap against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Texans have a few different options to replace Dell, including one that sees the team claiming wide receiver Diontae Johnson off of the waiver wire.
Johnson, 28, has had a tumultuous 2024 season, but he is looking to join a contender this week.
Johnson was traded in the offseason by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Carolina Panthers. Things didn't work out in Carolina, so he was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the trade deadline in November.
Johnson played four games with the Ravens, but he and the team didn't see eye-to-eye, which led to a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental and a subsequent release.
While Johnson is a risk, he might be the best free agent available at the position and he has recent intel on the Ravens, which could be valuable ahead of Wednesday's game.
Kickoff between the Ravens and Texans is set for 3:30 p.m. CT on Netflix.
