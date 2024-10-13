Stefon Diggs Catches Texans TD in Nico Collins' Absence
The Houston Texans might be playing their first full game of the season without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins, but others have stepped up in his absence. C.J. Stroud has spread the wealth among his targets as Houston leads 21-7 early in the third quarter.
Taking on the New England Patriots, the Texans scored their first touchdown as Stroud found Tank Dell for the receivers first score of the season. Then, Joe Mixon made his arrival in his return game with a receiving touchdown himself.
To kick off the second half, Stroud connected with Stefon Diggs, marking his third touchdown of the game, each coming to a different receiver.
The touchdown pass was set up with a short field, thanks to the Texans defense forcing Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye into a fumble. The Texans now have an opportunity to find some separation with their lead in this contest.
