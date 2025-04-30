Texans Day Two Pick Shows Major Praise to Franchise Legend
The Houston Texans made a pair of interesting Iowa State wide receiver additions during this offseason's draft, with second-rounder Jayden Higgins leading the way as the team's first draft pick of their entire class at 34th overall.
Higgins, the 6-foot-4 physical threat, could be bound to be a Texans fan favorite from day one. He's a massive, talented pass catcher with an ability to be an electric playmaker in the passing game with elite size and nice separation ability that may give him an immediate role in this offense.
However, the newest Houston rookie could also emerge as with some love from the Texans fanbase solely for the recent love he dished to Hall of Fame receiver and franchise legend Andre Johnson, dubbing him as one of his top five receivers ever.
"Andre Johnson, man, definitely a playmaker," Higgins said. "I actually put him in my top five receivers ever. I love my Miami guys. Definitely a big-time receiver; big outside receiver playmaker, vertical threat. I actually got a picture with him when I was at the fair, when I was a little kid– the Miami-Dade Youth County Fair. So, yeah, that's my guy. For sure."
Johnson, the former Miami product and 12-year Texans receiver, made no shortage of an impact during his time in Houston, collecting over 13,000 yards and 64 touchdowns within his tenure. In that timeframe, he managed to secure an All-Pro selection four times and land over 1,000 yards in a single season six separate times.
And while the seven-time Pro Bowler may have his moments of being overlooked as one of the great pass catchers in NBA history, Higgins clearly gives the legend some deserved respect.
If the Texans can get any similar shades of their former elite weapon in Johnson with Higgins, it'll be no shortage of a slam dunk to land him atop the second round. But at the very least, the Iowa State product could now be taking some extra notes to model himself after one of Houston's best weapons in team history.
