Texans GM Gives Bold Statement on New-Look Offensive Line
The Houston Texans have made no shortage of turnover on their offensive line unit across the 2025 NFL offseason.
Headlined by their deal to ship out All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, alongside an assortment of moves to shift talent in and out of the fold for next season, the Texans are primed to have a vastly different five-man unit starting in Week One from just a year ago.
Yet, even with the major change taking place in front of quarterback C.J. Stroud, Texans general manager Nick Caserio remains confident in the moves he and his front office have made across this offseason, as revealed in an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show.
"We have a lot of players that have a lot of experience, not only in the NFL, but in our system as well," Caserio said. "We have some players that are tackle-only. Have some players that have experience playing tackle and guard. Have some players that are guard-only. Have some players that can play all three inside positions. So, we feel like there's going to be really good competition amongst that group."
"I think we have a lot of confidence in the players that are here," Caserio continued. "I'd say adding Ersery to that group, we feel, is a player that's going to enhance that competition as well. He's played a lot of football, brings a certain physicality and a mindset, and a toughness to that. So, we'll get the five best guys out there on the field... We feel that overall, that's a pretty competitive group, and we feel like, at some point, it's all going to manifest itself, and if there's an opportunity for us out there that we feels make sense where we can add a player, we're never going to turn that down."
Following the draft, the Texans now have a compelling and versatile collection of guys to place in the offensive trenches. Two veterans in Cam Robinson and Trent Brown project to hold down the tackle spots, a new second round pick in Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery, and a group of veteran and young talent to man the interior.
Time will tell if the unorthodox moves on the offensive line will pay off for Caserio and Co. But, in the meantime, it's clear this front office likes what they have, while also leaving the door for other opportunities that may come across the table.
