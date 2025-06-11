Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Reveals First Thoughts About Nick Chubb
The Houston Texans made nothing short of a big-time addition to their running back room earlier this week with their signing of four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for the 2025 season.
Now pairing alongside another strong runner in Joe Mixon within the Texans backfield with Joe Mixon, Chubb looks to have the chance to be a big part of this Houston offense for the year ahead, and perhaps make for one of the best running tandems in the entire NFL.
And when asking Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans for his thoughts on the team's latest signing in Chubb, it's clear he's pumped to bring his new veteran running back aboard.
"Just to see the resilience, to see him battle back, work in the right way to put himself in position to have another opportunity here in Houston, couldn't be more excited to add him to our team and see what value he can provide to us."
It's been only a couple of days for Chubb in the Texans' facility during their mandatory minicamp, and for Ryans, he has one major goal surrounding his new running back throughout their time in the building before training camp: get him acclimated.
"The most important thing right now is for Nick to get acclimated to how we do things. We all know the caliber of player that Nick can be when he's healthy. When he's at the top of his game, he's a dynamic player. He's a game changer. So, we're just easing him in, we'll see how far he gets, come back to training camp ready to go."
The Texans and Chubb will have a few days in the building with one another during their minicamps set to ensue, but for Ryans, seems they'll be doubling down with their on-the-field work in the weeks ahead during training camp, while Houston's new veteran runner gets his feet wet within the second team of his NFL career.
If Chubb is healthy and ready to go for the 2025 season, it could be dangerous for opposing NFL defenses.
