Texans GM Nick Caserio Issues Bold C.J. Stroud Statement
Across the Houston Texans' 2025 offseason, the front office has placed a clear focus on revamping this offensive unit surrounding quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Whether that comes from his offensive line unit and the change undergone there, the varying receiver moves to pick up new pass catchers in both the draft and free agency, or even the implementation of first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, it'll be a vastly different outlook for the Texans quarterback for his upcoming third season.
However, while it'll be a vastly different setting for Stroud and this Texans offense from a season ago, general manager Nick Caserio is confident that his quarterback can keep things flowing.
During an interview with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Caserio shared some of his thoughts on Stroud heading into his third year pro, and made sure to hand out some notable praise to his star quarterback.
"He's very convicted. He's very prideful. He cares a lot about winning, and he wants to go out there and perform well on a weekly basis. And I think any player, every player gets frustrated when things don't go your way, but your ability to bounce back and have a certain level of mental toughness, to be able to handle what's in front of you."
"This year, who knows what's going to happen?" Caserio said. "It's probably going to be a little bit different, but we understand how competitive this league is... C.J. cares a lot about winning. He's had a great offseason. He's been here, really, since February... I think he's got the right mindset. He understands that we can all improve, and we can all get better, and this is what the offseason is for. So, hopefully, he's excited for what's in front of us."
Stroud will have an interesting new surrounding cast for this coming season. With a bundle of new veterans and rookies to pair up with both up-front and in the pass game, there may be some adjustments to face early on in the season before chemistry starts to truly mesh, solely based on the moving parts still shifting into place.
But once the offense can find itself adjusted and connected, as any team has to across a regular season, the stage could be set for a much-improved product from a season ago. Especially with a driven, focused talent like Stroud at the helm, the Texans look to be in good hands for the campaign ahead.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans GM Opens Up on NFL Draft Trade Talks
MORE: Houston Texans Send Clear Message With Eye-Catching UDFA Move
MORE: Texans Linked to Standout Alabama LB in Way-Too-Early 2026 Mock Draft
MORE: Texans Rookie's Comments on Derek Stingley Jr. Resurface
MORE: DeMeco Ryans' Bold Statement on Texans' Third-Round Pick