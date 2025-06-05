Texans QB C.J. Stroud Has Produced Eye-Opening Notable Statistic
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been impressive in win-or-go-home games during his career.
In five win-or-go-home games, Stroud has 1,240 yards (114 rushing), 7.7 yards per attempt, six touchdowns, and one interception.
These are impressive statistics, showing that Stroud performs at a high level when it matters the most. Having a clutch quarterback is pivotal, and could help the Texans as they try to make a deeper playoff run in the 2025-26 season.
In Stroud's first two campaigns, Houston has won the AFC South title, but they have lost in the Divisional Round in both seasons.
In the 2024 season, Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
It was a solid season for Stroud and the Texans, but they could use some improvement. Houston was aggressive this offseason in adding weapons and protection for Stroud.
The Texans traded for Christian Kirk while drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The new weapons around Nico Collins should help Stroud elevate his game to the next level.
The Texans also added tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown in free agency while drafting Aireontae Ersery in the second round.
With the additions on offense, Stroud is poised for a great third season, and with his play in win-or-go-home games, the Texans could make a deep playoff run.
