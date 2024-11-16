Why Texans Need Nico Collins Back
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is expected to make his long-awaited return as the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Collins has missed the last five games for the Texans as he has dealt with a hamstring injury, but he is well-rested and ready to go for the matchup against the Cowboys.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is excited to have him back.
“Getting Nico back is always very great for all of us," Ryans said. "Nico’s been one of our best players when he was healthy, so it’s great to have him back, great to have his presence and the energy that he brings and also the playmaking ability that he brings. Happy to have him back and really proud of him for the work he’s put in to get himself back.”
Another player who is excited to have Collins back is quarterback C.J. Stroud, who will certainly have an easier time with his top target available.
"I am very excited to have my guy back," Stroud said. "I am just happy for him to be back with the team, be a part of the locker room again. They are in solitude, when players are injured, they are on their own. So I am glad he is just able to be around the guys again and be able to do the sport that he loves to play.”
Not only should Collins help Stroud out, but the other receivers should also benefit from his presence.
“I think it helps Tank, it helps ‘Metch’ [WR John Metchie]," Stroud said. "I think everyone saw what ‘Metch’ can do this week. I think [WR] Robert [Woods] will definitely help those guys. He is that leader that we need in that room and I think Tank has been more of a vocal guy as well. Robert has stepped up in that manner as well. They all lead off of him, Nico is that type of player. It will be exciting to have him back.”
The Texans were 4-1 before Collins went down and have been 2-3 since. Two of the team's three losses came on a last-second field goal, so having Collins back could have been the difference in those games. Simply put, having him back puts the Texans in a better position to win.
Collins and the Texans are set to kickoff against the Cowboys at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday Night Football.
