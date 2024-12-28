Time for Texans to Panic After Ravens Loss?
The Houston Texans are reeling after losing two games in the span of five days to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two teams that could appear in the gauntlet for the AFC playoffs.
The losses showed that the Texans are a step or two behind those teams, but does that mean that Houston should worry?
Despite the losses, the Texans are still the same team they were before, and that's why there is no need to panic.
They are the AFC South champions and the No. 4 seed in the conference. Even if the Texans had won both of those games, it may have brought them to No. 3, but it still would have kept them in the same spot behind the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the standings.
That's not to say the games weren't completely meaningless. The Texans were subpar in both outings, especially on Christmas against the Ravens where the offense got absolutely nothing going. That matters, but the Texans are lucky that they aren't facing more consequences for their poor performances.
The Texans can use these games to learn from their mistakes in hopes of rebounding before their season is truly on the line, and considering that is the worst thing coming out of these results, Houston comes out of it net-positive.
