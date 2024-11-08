Will Anderson Jr.'s Game Status For Texans-Lions Revealed
The Houston Texans can't escape bad injury news. They are 6-3 on the season and posted a 2-2 record in the games in which superstar wide receiver Nico Collins was on Injured Reserve.
While Collins returned to the field with Houston on Friday, he has a "questionable" game status for Sunday's contest against the Detroit Lions. Playing a 7-1 team on Sunday Night Football gives the Texans a much bigger need for Collins to return.
To make matters worse, star wide receiver Tank Dell was also given a "questionable" status. That's not even the worst of news, though. Backup running back Dameon Pierce and star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. will both miss the primetime contest.
OUT:
- DE Will Anderson Jr.
- RB Dameon Pierce
QUESTIONABLE:
- WR Nico Collins
- WR Tank Dell
- DT Foley Fatukasi
- LB Jake Hansen
- DE Jerry Hughes
- DB Jeff Okudah
Outside of the big four names listed, a few defenders having a questionable status could leave the squad quite shorthanded while playing an incredibly stout NFC squad. The Texans are in dire need of some momentum, too, as they entered the season as a Super Bowl contender.
However, most importantly, the Texans need to get as healthy as they possibly can to mount for a playoff run and Super Bowl-hopeful season.
