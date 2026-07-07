3 Big Questions for Texans RBs Ahead of 2026 Season

Based on the Houston Texans' offseason full of moves around the roster, all indications seem to point towards their offense leaning further into the run game than they did last season––and hopefully be more effective in doing so.

Last year, the Texans were outside of the top 20 in most running metrics: rushing yards, yards per attempt, rushing touchdowns, EPA/play, you name it. Simply put, Houston left a lot to be desired on the ground in 2025 and need to see the arrow pointing up in 2026 to reach their ceiling of being a Super Bowl-level team.

But before the Texans are able to see their run game turn around in the right direction, several questions need to be answered surrounding this running back room, whether that be how the workload will be split across the top of the depth chart, or who will be the ones rounding out the back-end of it. There’s still a lot of uncertainty in Houston's backfield.

With that in mind, let's sort through three of the biggest questions facing this Texans running back group heading into the 2026 season:

1. Can David Montgomery Stabilize the Run Game?

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a year of disarray on the ground as a result of Joe Mixon's season-long injury depleting this running back room, the Texans made a big change this offseason: bring in David Montgomery to be the next lead back on the depth chart, and hope he can inject some life into the offense.

The move to add Montgomery is a bit of a high-risk, high-reward gamble. Montgomery's coming off a season in which he logged his lowest rushing totals in terms of usage and yards since entering the league, and now heads into his age-29 campaign. The Texans also gave up a couple of day-three picks to the Detroit Lions and parted ways with Juice Scruggs to get him.

On one hand, if Montgomery disappoints, gets banged up, or proves to be a step slower than what Houston expects him to be, then the investment to get him onboard the roster looks poor in hindsight.

On the other hand, if Montgomery can help lift the Texans up from their early down and goal line woes from last season, and be a pace-setter for this offense, he'll be the key to finding some much-needed stability in their run game, and might end the season as the most impactful acquisition from the past several months. Time will tell how it pans out.

2. What Will Woody Marks' New Role Actually Be?

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the implementation of Montgomery in this Texans offense, it inevitably leaves last season's lead rusher, Woody Marks, facing a shift in his role. But as to how that'll look, or how featured he'll be on the offensive end, remains to be seen.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 recently reported that the Texans plan to use him on third downs, on pass plays, and as a returner on special teams, which seems to be a reasonable expectation for Marks. However, Houston also invested a good bit of assets to land Montgomery in their offense, with coaches also describing him as someone who can be a three-down back.

The snap share between both Montgomery and Marks will be interesting to see unravel throughout the year. And of course, any injuries could shift that outlook drastically. But it might not be totally shocking to see Montgomery get a bit more work in the offense than many initially expect.

3. Who Will Be the Texans' RB3 on the Depth Chart?

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) rushes against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt about who will be the two leading the way on the Texans' depth chart at running back: David Montgomery and Woody Marks will be handling a vast share of the carries, and Houston seems to feel assured in what that duo has to offer for next season.

But what if injuries do transpire throughout the season at running back for Houston? Who's going to be the one assuming RB3 duties?

As of now, the consensus seems to be that Jawhar Jordan––last season's practice squad breakout–– is in the lead to claim that role, at least to start the season. It's far from a surefire bet, though.

British Brooks is still in the building and has built in trust with this coaching staff. Houston also has two intriguing UDFAs to watch in Noah Whittington and Joshua Pitsenberger that could make some noise in training camp. While a less position battle than others, who takes the reins at RB3 will be a storyline to watch once everyone's back on the practice field later this month.

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