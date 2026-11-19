The Houston Texans are rallying for their Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on a short week of preparation, as these two will have a primetime date on Thursday Night Football for their second meeting of the year.

The last time these two faced off, the Colts were the ones who got the edge, despite Houston dominating the turnover battle, 3-0–– which was the loss that ultimately dropped them to 0-3 after Week 3.

This week, the Texans simply can't afford to drop the ball again, as another loss would allow them to fall to 3-7, and might just be the nail in the coffin for their hopes of seeing their record make a comeback for a playoff run in the second half of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' upcoming matchup against the Colts, including where to watch, betting lines, and more information:

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts Week 11

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) meet centerfield Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 19-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 11

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:15 p.m. CT Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX TV broadcast: Prime Video

Prime Video Houston-area broadcast: FOX-26

FOX-26 Out-of-Market: NFL+

Betting Lines

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston -12.5

Houston -12.5 Favorite Moneyline: Houston -820

Houston -820 Underdog Moneyline: Indianapolis +570

Indianapolis +570 Total: 43.5

43.5 Total Over Odds: -120

-120 Total Under Odds: +100

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports (as of 11/18)

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

DE Danielle Hunter: OUT (hamstring)

TE Brevin Jordan: OUT (finger/foot)

WR Marvin Harrison: OUT (hamstring)

RB Woody Marks: OUT (concussion)

OL Wyatt Teller: QUESTIONABLE (back)

LB Jake Hummel: QUESTIONABLE (groin)

Indianapolis Colts

DT Jerry Tillery: OUT (calf)

OL Jalen Travis: OUT (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward: OUT (knee)

OL Bernhard Raimann: OUT (concussion)

TE Will Mallory: OUT (hamstring)

CB Sauce Gardner: QUESTIONABLE (calf)

WR Anthony Gould: QUESTIONABLE (toe)

OT Charlie Heck: QUESTIONABLE (personal)

LS Luke Rhodes: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Storylines to Watch

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to officials during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the Texans' defense recover without Azeez Al-Shaair?: News surfaced this week of the Texans placing Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve due to a groin injury that requires surgery. Houston's captain and green-dot signal caller will miss at least the next four weeks, and possibly more depending on how his recovery timeline looks.



So can the Texans' defense rebound from such a loss? This game will be the second test to see whether or not they can do so. Henry To'oTo'o will act as Houston's new green-dot in the middle of the field–– according to DeMeco Ryans–– and Jake Hansen is likely to fill their other linebacker role. Time will tell if such a plan of attack will be enough.

How David Montgomery looks leading the backfield: Another name the Texans will be without in this game is their lead ball carrier in the running back room, Woody Marks, as he still sits in the middle of concussion protocol. But Houston will have David Montgomery in the lineup for the first time since Week 5.



Montgomery hasn't performed particularly well when he's been on the field this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown since his hat trick performance in Week 1, and he's averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on the season. Expect to see him get a lot of work in the backfield against the Colts, but it remains to be seen how effective he looks with those extended opportunities.

Will Houston's penalty issues pop up once again?: It felt like the Texans' penalty issues had turned a corner in Week 9 against the LA Chargers as they incurred just six penalties for less than 40 yards en route to a dominant win. However, those concerns arose once again against the Browns as Houston recorded a whopping 13 penalties for over 100 yards given up.



That's far from a recipe for success, and it's become a common trend for the Texans this season to fall into those frequent issues of lacking discipline and limiting flags. To ensure they can meet expectations for a one-sided victory against the Colts on Thursday, a large part of that relies on not getting behind so consistently when it comes to penalties.

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