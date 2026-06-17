3 Texans Players Who Might Be on the Chopping Block After June 1

After completing their offseason workout program at OTAs and minicamp, the Houston Texans have checked the last major boxes necessary before entering training camp next month, where we'll be able to get a better look at how a few roster battles could be set to pan out before the 2026 season.

But the Texans have also passed the critical June 1 mark on the NFL calendar, giving them added flexibility to spread out their dead cap hits while entering a portion of the offseason when releasing certain players to create additional space on the books becomes more common.

The Texans don't have a ton of big names who fit that mold when compared to other NFL rosters and their respective situations. Most of their key roster pieces have already signed new extensions this offseason that keeps the foundation of this group in place for the next two seasons.

However, they do have a few guys, while not as eye-catching on the surface, who could make sense as potential cut candidates that save a nice bit of cash against the books, depending on how Houston views their depth chart heading into next year.

Let's sort through three players that could make sense for that critera, and could save the Texans a combined $9 million if they were to release all three.

Note: All cap information and numbers are based on data provided by OverTheCap.

Jarrett Patterson | IOL

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with Houston Texans center Jarrett Patterson (54) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Of anyone on the Texans' roster who feels like the top candidate of note for a list like this, Houston's sixth-round pick from 2023 in offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson fills that mold pretty well.

It's due to a combination of the Texans' depth at the position, along with the financial implications that'd be in play in the event he's released.

The Texans have several players competing for a spot on the Texans' offensive line heading into the season. On their current 90-man roster, 16 of them are offensive linemen––that's over 17% of those in the building. That's a tough landscape for Patterson to work his way through.

On top of that, Patterson––who's someone who's best utilized as a versatile piece on the inside at left guard or center––now has two rookies in the mix with both Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu that'll be directly competing with his reps in camp. Neither of them is going anywhere before the sea.

Cap-wise, cutting Patterson would net the Texans $3.6 million in savings, while incurring less than a $50,000 dead money hit. That ties with five players on Houston's roster for who can free up the most money via a June 1st cut.

So by putting two and two together, Patterson is by far the top name to watch on the chopping block heading into training camp. And if the writing is indeed on the wall, maybe a cut before then shouldn't be ruled out either.

Jake Andrews | IOL

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It feels a little odd to put Andrews on this list considering he's got a real opportunity to end up as the Texans' Week 1 starter at center if Keylan Rutledge doesn't come along as quickly as expected.

And for that reason, you won't see Andrews depart the Texans until the team gets a closer look at their offensive line in training camp.

But the Texans' competition in the trenches is tough, especially on the interior. And when it comes time for Houston to make a decision on which nine or ten guys are right to bring into the year at the position, Andrews will be someone to watch as someone who's not totally locked in on this roster for 2026.

One reason for that is because of the money Houston could save by releasing him. Andrews’ contract is structured so that the Texans would incur no dead money if cut past June 1st, while still being able to save over $3.6 million against the cap.

Obviously, if Houston sees him as a starting-caliber center, then those cap savings don't really outweigh what he can bring in terms of on-field production. That doesn't mean he won't at least be a name to monitor as the Texans' roster competition heats up at training camp.

Tremon Smith | CB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Tremon Smith, who heads into his ninth year pro after his first year in Houston, played well for the Texans in his opportunities in 2025.

The veteran corner was slotted in as Houston's top depth option at corner after third-round pick Jaylin Smith went down with a season-ending injury in Week 9, and finished the year playing in all 17 games for over 20 tackles and two passes defended.

But Smith is getting up there in age for a corner. He turns 30 years old next month, and will be facing a good bit of competition on the Texans' depth chart to reps behind Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, especially so with Jaylin Smith back to full health and ready to claim a bigger role than his rookie season.

The Texans could save $1.7 million by releasing him, while incurring a dead cap hit of $1.7 million. The odds probably lean in favor of Smith staying on the roster heading into next season, based on how well he performed in 2025, but a lackluster camp and preseason could change things.

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