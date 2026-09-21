10 Texans Tidbits: Week 2 Loss vs. Bengals Raises Serious Concerns

The Houston Texans have now dropped their first two games on the 2026 schedule after their Week 2 collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing in embarrassing fashion, 6-20, on their home field in Reliant Stadium.

And in the Texans' six-point effort and overall calamity on the offensive end, there's certainly a lot to unpack as to why this week ended the way that it did–– and perhaps more importantly, what to look towards in order to ensure things turn around in the right direction heading into Week 3.

Let's continue our new weekly postgame column of 10 Texans Tidbits by sorting through 10 key points of Houston's Week 2 loss to Cincinnati, and break down just exactly how this team has now fallen short in back-to-back home games.

Offensive Line Woes Becoming Recurring Nightmare

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) wraps up Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) for a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stop me if you've heard this before: the Texans' offensive line couldn't support a stable run game, had consistent issues in pass protection, and thus led to a dreary day for Houston on the offensive side of the ball. That's a huge component of Houston's end result looking as it did.

According to NFL Pro, the Bengals generated 27 pressures on the Texans' 62 total dropbacks (43.5%), the most pressures generated in a single game by the Bengals since Al Golden took over as the Bengals defensive coordinator last season.

In a game where the Texans are without their top offensive weapon in Nico Collins, this offensive line can't afford to be anything less than at least average. Now, they'll go back to the drawing board as they have many times before in the past couple of years, and hope for better results in Week 3.

Where Are the Tight Ends?

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans entered this season with expectations of running heavier personnel and utilizing their five rostered tight ends in a greater fashion than they used the position last season, which made sense knowing offensive coordinator Nick Caley had history as a tight ends coach back with the LA Rams.

On Sunday, though, in a game where the Texans could bank on their tight ends more without the presence of Collins, they did the opposite. Houston ran 11 personnel over 80% of their offensive plays against the Bengals, and didn't see any tight end other than Dalton Schultz record more than 60% of the offensive snaps their way.

The Texans were in 11 personnel on 87% of their snaps today via @SumerSports.



That is the HIGHEST of the Nick Caley regime offensively, with 4 active TEs and 5 on the 53-man roster. — Jacob Barzilla (@JacobBarzilla) September 20, 2026

This feels like a sign of coaching malpractice. A long season awaits for the Texans' offense to make the right adjustments, but with a second offensive coordinator, this side of the ball should look much more sound than it did even while shorthanded.

The Havoc That Dexter Lawrence Caused

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) drives into Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) as he throws in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A large part of the Texans' offensive line troubles was due to the performance that Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had on the interior, where he particularly swallowed up Houston's run game that looked abysmal from start to finish.

What a PLAY by Dexter Lawrence 😤



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3id7d6fHTP — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Lawrence finished with three run tackles, including a stop of 4th-and-1 late in the second quarter. Across 12 snaps against the run with Lawrence on the field, the Bengals defense allowed 1.0 yards per carry, compared to the 8.0 they allowed when he was off.

Lack of Potency in the Texans' WR Room

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) is unable to catch a pass as Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Daxton Hill (23) defends during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everybody knew it was going to be an uphill climb for the Texans to produce at a similar clip within the wide receiver room without Nico Collins this week, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury. But even with the implications of being down their No. 1 pass-catcher, the position group still left a lot to be desired.

The Texans didn't have one receiver log more than three catches or 40 yards across the day. Xavier Hutchinson led the way in snap share as he was on the field for over 80% of Houston's offensive looks, but even he couldn't find his way to a big day on his 3-37 stat line with nine targets.

Explosive Plays Continue to Be an Issue for Texans' Secondary

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a touchdown catch against Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) and safety Calen Bullock (2) during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Texans allowed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to explode for over 400 passing yards, which was in large part due to the batch of explosive plays given up to D.J. Moore and Dalton Kincaid. This time wasn't as poor for Houston's secondary, yet they still struggled in a handful of explosive plays from Joe Burrow and Co.

Burrow completed all three of his deep passes (20+ air yards) to Ja'Marr Chase for 73 yards and two touchdowns. and thus was enough to vault over the Texans' broken offense and the six total points they scored.

Make that TWO TDs for Ja'Marr Chase 🗣️



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AAETwXtFtt — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

The Texans certainly have seen worse performances in the secondary, just as recently as last week against the Bills. Yet, for a group that was largely touted as one of the most talented groups of defensive backs in the NFL entering the season, there's certainly room to be better.

A Near All-Time Low in the Run Game

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' running backs were a non-factor on the ground this weekend, as they combined for 1.2 yards per carry on their 14 attempts. In all, Houston collected just 60 total rushing yards, which was led by Stroud's three scrambles for 29 yards; nearly half of their production altogether.

The Texans should know by now that in games where their run game has no life, there's little chance that they'll be able to overcome those woes for a victory. Since DeMeco Ryans was appointed head coach in 2023, Houston is 1-8 in games in which they've recorded 60 or fewer rushing yards.

Expect the Texans to double down in their approach to run the football this coming week against the Indianapolis Colts, especially after letting up back-to-back explosive performances on the ground against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Was Reed Blankenship Worth the Investment?

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs witht the ball as Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) defends during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week, another questionable performance from Texans' offseason signing Reed Blankenship. And to be fair, he did perform better than his rough Week 1 debut, though he still walked out of this game allowing three receptions on his three targets for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Make that TWO TDs for Ja'Marr Chase 🗣️



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AAETwXtFtt — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

It's still early in the season, but as Blankenship continues to struggle within the back-end of this Texans defense, it begs the question: was he worth the $20-plus million investment this offseason? Or should Houston have spent that money upgrading the offensive side of the ball?

The good news is that the Texans' matchup in the secondary probably won't get much tougher than Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. And at least in a two-game sample size, Blankenship has improved. So maybe not all hope is lost.

Will Anderson Held His Own Once Again

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a play during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in a disappointing loss to start the new season, the performance wasn't for a lack of anything on Will Anderson Jr.'s part, who still played up to an All-Pro level en route to recording his first solo sack of the year.

Will Anderson Jr. breaks through and gets the sack 💪



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Q14hVOjYcy — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Anderson generated five pressures and four quick pressures on 31 pass rushes in Week 2 against the Bengals (16.1% pressure rate). Against Bengals tackle Orlando Brown, Anderson recorded 3 pressures, all in under 2.5 seconds.

If the Texans are going to climb out of a similar hole to open their season as they have in two of the past three seasons, it's going to be because of their defense, meaning Anderson's going to have to keep posting these types of performances like this to make that happen.

Dalton Schultz Takes Control Without Nico Collins

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after a first down during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans had to throw the ball somewhere in a day where they attempted 55 passes for over 350 yards, and it was tight end Dalton Schultz who was the primary beneficiary of that high pass volume.

While running the most routes he has since 2021 (45), Schultz set career highs in targets (14), receptions (12) and yards (140) in a high-volume performance on Sunday.

It'll be tough for Schultz to reach those same marks again this season once Collins is healthy and back in the lineup––which could be as soon as next week vs. the Colts––though it does show that the Texans do have a second competent weapon to lean on to at least move the chains as a safety net across the middle.

Yet Another Slow Start to the Season

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans are now 0-2 after the first two games of the regular season for the third time in the last four seasons; territory that head coach DeMeco Ryans has now become well accustomed to throughout his tenure leading the team.

So Ryan’s knows how to weather this storm, and he doesn't appear too concerned about the journey ahead for the Texans to climb out of his similar hole. But that certainly won't mean there isn't a ton of work to be done.

"It's nothing to look back on or what happened in the past," Ryans said of the Texans' 0-2 start. "This team, right now, the 2026 Texans, have to dig deep... look deep within ourselves, and see, 'How can we find a way to play better football?'

DeMeco Ryans on the #Texans starting 0-2 for the 3rd time in 4 seasons:



🗣️"It's nothing to look back on or what happened in the past. This team, right now, the 2026 Texans, have to dig deep... look deep within ourselves, and see, 'How can we find a way to play better football?' pic.twitter.com/f4YXkBeZcr — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) September 21, 2026

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