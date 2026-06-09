Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios for Texans’ Rookie Class

The Houston Texans' rookie class has now had a little over two months in the building since being selected in April's draft.

Those first-year talents have been able to get their feet wet in OTAs, and now head into mandatory minicamp this week. But without any practices with full pads, and still around three months away from Week 1's kickoff, we still don't know a ton about what this class will have to offer for the 2026 season.

So as we're still stuck waiting for the Texans' 2026 campaign to truly get off and rolling, let's unpack some initial projections for what this eight-man Texans rookie class could turn out to be in their first year; both for what their best- and worst-case scenarios could end up as:

Keylan Rutledge | R1, P26

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Keylan Rutledge is selected by the Houston Texans as the number 26 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best: Starting C

The most likely spot on the offensive line Rutledge can fill into as a year-one starter is snapping the ball at center. With his primary competition being Jake Andrews, Evan Brown, and Jarrett Patterson, he's got a good chance of being in Houston's starting five-man unit from Week 1.

Worst: Backup IOL

If Rutledge fails to make a smooth transition outside of his usual spot at right guard, he could be slotted in as a bit of a backup swing guard who can also get reps at center. Considering the high premium Houston invested in him, though, this seems a bit unlikely.

Kayden McDonald | R2, P36

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best: Starting DT

If McDonald can make some early noise in the offseason as someone who can disrupt the run and morph into a scheme fit for the Texans' wide-nine front, he'll have a perfect opportunity to start as the second defensive tackle upfront next to Sheldon Rankins.

Worst: Rotational DL

You can't forget about Tommy Togiai in the equation for Texans defensive tackle competition. Logan Hall was also a free agent Houston invested heavily in. If McDonald can't beat either out, he might be stuck in a rotational role for his first year.

Marlin Klein | R2, P59

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best: TE2

Klein's lack of production in college might not end up meaning much in the grand scheme of his fit in an NFL offense in year one. Dalton Schultz is the clear-cut starter and top target in the tight end room, but Klein can't be counted out from making his mark as second on the depth chart to provide size and blocking upside.

Worst: Healthy Scratch

There's also a chance that Klein's lack of tangible production does end up having a big impact on his transition to the pros for his first year. And if it does, perhaps Foster Moreau and Brevin Jordan could edge him out in the depth chart, and leave him as a healthy scratch on gamedays.

Febechi Nwaiwu | R4, P106

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Best: Backup IOL

It'll be tough for Nwaiwu to crack the starting five-man offensive line unit as soon as year one, especially considering he'll be competing with Rutledge for the same opportunities. But with a good offseason and training camp, Nwaiwu could be a versatile backup who plays all three spots on the interior.

Worst: Cut

The Texans' offensive line competition is deep, especially on the interior. If Rutledge can't find his footing early, and others around him step up to the occasion, it's not impossible to see Nwaiwu as a surprising cut, even as their top day three pick in this year's class.

Wade Woodaz | R4, P123

Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) celebrates with fans his interception during the third quarter with Florida Atlantic Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Best: LB3

The Texans' third linebacker spot is wide open after E.J. Speed's gone down with a season-ending quad injury. It sets up for a perfect opportunity for a fourth-round pick like Woodaz to take that role and run with it in camp as someone who works off-the-ball, attacks downhill, and works in coverage.

Worst: Healthy Scratch

Woodaz won't be the only one looking to compete for the void that Speed leaves. Guys like Jamal Hill and Marte Mapu could set up a tougher road for Woodaz to get a ton of snaps in year one, and might even leave him as a healthy scratch on game day if he can't gain staying power on the depth chart.

Kamari Ramsey | R5, P141

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Best: Backup NB/S

Had the Texans not signed Reed Blankenship, I wouldn't put it past Ramsey as one who could get some outside looks as Houston's starting safety opposite of Calen Bullock. But with Blakenship's presence, Ramsey's more likely best-case scenario will be as a versatile backup at nickel or safety.

Worst: Healthy Scratch

Ramsey feels too talented and versatile for the Texans to cut ties with him before the season, in the event he doesn't catch on during the offseason and camp. But with other talented safeties in the room like Jaylen Reed and M.J. Stewart, a healthy scratch on gameday isn't out of the realm of imagination.

Lewis Bond | R6, 204

Nov 8, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs the ball during the first half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Best: Backup Slot WR

Bond has already begun to make some noise in OTAs as someone who could be a surprise impact receiver as soon as year one. The Texans' depth chart at the position will be tough to crack in terms of targets, but if he keeps trending up, filling in as the backup slot/WR6 is far from out of the question.

Worst: Cut

The depth in the Texans' wide receiver group could prove to be too much for Bond to find his footing as someone to make the 53-man roster. Houston has 12 players rostered at the position heading into minicamps, so it's easy to see how a sixth-rounder can fall out of favor in that mix.

Aiden Fisher | R7, P243

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts after a play Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best: LB3

It'd be unfair to consider Woodaz as a candidate to claim that LB3 spot and not have Fisher with an outside shot to do the same. Obviously, his investment as a seventh-rounder, and his lackluster size for the position tend to hold him back more, but his production in college can't be overlooked. Maybe that translates to the next level.

Worst: Cut

The Texans' linebacker room is pretty loaded and will have lots of talent competing for Speed's spot on the depth chart. Fisher could easily get passed up as someone to make the 53-man cut as a result.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!