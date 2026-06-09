Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios for Texans’ Rookie Class
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The Houston Texans' rookie class has now had a little over two months in the building since being selected in April's draft.
Those first-year talents have been able to get their feet wet in OTAs, and now head into mandatory minicamp this week. But without any practices with full pads, and still around three months away from Week 1's kickoff, we still don't know a ton about what this class will have to offer for the 2026 season.
So as we're still stuck waiting for the Texans' 2026 campaign to truly get off and rolling, let's unpack some initial projections for what this eight-man Texans rookie class could turn out to be in their first year; both for what their best- and worst-case scenarios could end up as:
Keylan Rutledge | R1, P26
Best: Starting C
The most likely spot on the offensive line Rutledge can fill into as a year-one starter is snapping the ball at center. With his primary competition being Jake Andrews, Evan Brown, and Jarrett Patterson, he's got a good chance of being in Houston's starting five-man unit from Week 1.
Worst: Backup IOL
If Rutledge fails to make a smooth transition outside of his usual spot at right guard, he could be slotted in as a bit of a backup swing guard who can also get reps at center. Considering the high premium Houston invested in him, though, this seems a bit unlikely.
Kayden McDonald | R2, P36
Best: Starting DT
If McDonald can make some early noise in the offseason as someone who can disrupt the run and morph into a scheme fit for the Texans' wide-nine front, he'll have a perfect opportunity to start as the second defensive tackle upfront next to Sheldon Rankins.
Worst: Rotational DL
You can't forget about Tommy Togiai in the equation for Texans defensive tackle competition. Logan Hall was also a free agent Houston invested heavily in. If McDonald can't beat either out, he might be stuck in a rotational role for his first year.
Marlin Klein | R2, P59
Best: TE2
Klein's lack of production in college might not end up meaning much in the grand scheme of his fit in an NFL offense in year one. Dalton Schultz is the clear-cut starter and top target in the tight end room, but Klein can't be counted out from making his mark as second on the depth chart to provide size and blocking upside.
Worst: Healthy Scratch
There's also a chance that Klein's lack of tangible production does end up having a big impact on his transition to the pros for his first year. And if it does, perhaps Foster Moreau and Brevin Jordan could edge him out in the depth chart, and leave him as a healthy scratch on gamedays.
Febechi Nwaiwu | R4, P106
Best: Backup IOL
It'll be tough for Nwaiwu to crack the starting five-man offensive line unit as soon as year one, especially considering he'll be competing with Rutledge for the same opportunities. But with a good offseason and training camp, Nwaiwu could be a versatile backup who plays all three spots on the interior.
Worst: Cut
The Texans' offensive line competition is deep, especially on the interior. If Rutledge can't find his footing early, and others around him step up to the occasion, it's not impossible to see Nwaiwu as a surprising cut, even as their top day three pick in this year's class.
Wade Woodaz | R4, P123
Best: LB3
The Texans' third linebacker spot is wide open after E.J. Speed's gone down with a season-ending quad injury. It sets up for a perfect opportunity for a fourth-round pick like Woodaz to take that role and run with it in camp as someone who works off-the-ball, attacks downhill, and works in coverage.
Worst: Healthy Scratch
Woodaz won't be the only one looking to compete for the void that Speed leaves. Guys like Jamal Hill and Marte Mapu could set up a tougher road for Woodaz to get a ton of snaps in year one, and might even leave him as a healthy scratch on game day if he can't gain staying power on the depth chart.
Kamari Ramsey | R5, P141
Best: Backup NB/S
Had the Texans not signed Reed Blankenship, I wouldn't put it past Ramsey as one who could get some outside looks as Houston's starting safety opposite of Calen Bullock. But with Blakenship's presence, Ramsey's more likely best-case scenario will be as a versatile backup at nickel or safety.
Worst: Healthy Scratch
Ramsey feels too talented and versatile for the Texans to cut ties with him before the season, in the event he doesn't catch on during the offseason and camp. But with other talented safeties in the room like Jaylen Reed and M.J. Stewart, a healthy scratch on gameday isn't out of the realm of imagination.
Lewis Bond | R6, 204
Best: Backup Slot WR
Bond has already begun to make some noise in OTAs as someone who could be a surprise impact receiver as soon as year one. The Texans' depth chart at the position will be tough to crack in terms of targets, but if he keeps trending up, filling in as the backup slot/WR6 is far from out of the question.
Worst: Cut
The depth in the Texans' wide receiver group could prove to be too much for Bond to find his footing as someone to make the 53-man roster. Houston has 12 players rostered at the position heading into minicamps, so it's easy to see how a sixth-rounder can fall out of favor in that mix.
Aiden Fisher | R7, P243
Best: LB3
It'd be unfair to consider Woodaz as a candidate to claim that LB3 spot and not have Fisher with an outside shot to do the same. Obviously, his investment as a seventh-rounder, and his lackluster size for the position tend to hold him back more, but his production in college can't be overlooked. Maybe that translates to the next level.
Worst: Cut
The Texans' linebacker room is pretty loaded and will have lots of talent competing for Speed's spot on the depth chart. Fisher could easily get passed up as someone to make the 53-man cut as a result.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL & NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch