C.J. Stroud's Reported Trade Value Proves Texans Are Right to Keep Him

The Houston Texans haven't shown any indication that they're looking to trade away C.J. Stroud despite the current contract dilemma that he and the team currently find themselves in.

While Stroud and the Texans have yet to agree to any second contract this offseason, on the surface, the lead decision-makers in Houston––whether that be Nick Caserio, DeMeco Ryans, or the McNair family––have said all of the right things to hint towards them wanting their franchise quarterback on the roster for the foreseeable future.

But in the event the Texans were willing to survey the trade market for Stroud, it seems like they could get a pretty strong package in return for him––at least in the eyes of some NFL executives.

C.J. Stroud's Trade Value Remains Pretty Steep

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently asked around some NFL front offices about what the trade value might be for the Texans quarterback, if there were to be any case in which Houston decided to deal him.

And the reviews about Stroud's current stock were still pretty mixed, as you'd expect. However, the consensus that Barnwell landed on is that the Texans signal-caller would still be worth "two first-round picks or more" if he were dealt.

"I asked a handful of people around the league about Stroud and his potential trade value if the Texans choose not to sign him to a long-term contract and generally got two responses," Barnwell wrote. "One was an immediate response that he's still a really valuable quarterback. The other was a long pause and a sigh before something far less confident came out of the other person's mouth. "I'm glad it's not my problem" is what I heard from one team that already has its quarterback under contract."

"Teams would still want to have Stroud on their roster, but him on a rookie deal is a very different proposition than him on a contract north of $60 million per season, especially with a couple of first-round picks going out as part of the trade package."

For all the commotion that's been made about Stroud's future in Houston and his dreary end to last season, having a trade value of two first-round picks (and more) is a pretty good spot for the Texans' quarterback to be in when it comes to how he's viewed around the NFL.

And really, it might show exactly why the Texans are right to hold strong with Stroud as their guy under center, rather than moving off of him and trying to claim value.

Why Texans Are Right to Hold Onto C.J. Stroud

Some might make the argument that, rather than hanging onto Stroud and paying him a big contract that could approach $60 million a season, the Texans could ship him out now and get a pretty decent package for him on the trade market while his value is still somewhat respectable.

And in due time, maybe that approach will look like the correct one if Stroud drops the ball next season. One more bad season could tank Stroud to being worth just one first-round pick, or even less when factoring in the trickiness of his contract situation.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Stroud's current trade value being still pretty high also shows you that teams around the league believe in the Texans quarterback being a franchise guy, regardless of how last season panned out.

He's had proven success in the league, is still just 24 years old, and hasn't missed the divisional round of the playoffs in the AFC throughout three seasons pro. That's a pretty good resume to have to your name, and a player that many teams––especially those in need of a quarterback––would like to have on the roster.

If that's the case, and multiple front offices still view Stroud as a franchise quarterback, then the Texans are right to hold onto him as their guy for the future, rather than trying to send him elsewhere and find a better answer under center.

It's hard to imagine a much better option at quarterback will be on the table unless Houston were to get a truly premium draft pick in return for Stroud, as Houston won't be finishing too close to the top five to ten picks as they're trying to keep their Super Bowl window open. And such a draft asset probably wouldn't be so simple to get in return in any hypothetical trade.

Stroud is as good as they're going to get with the position they're currently in, and clearly, as teams still view him as a premium player worth multiple first-round picks, that's far from a bad spot to be in.

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