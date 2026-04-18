Texans Linked to Serious Interest in Ohio State Offensive Star

One big name in this year's draft on the offensive side of the ball has been linked with some significant interest from the Houston Texans.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Ohio State tight end Max Klare has met "extensively in-person" with the Texans since the NFL combine.

Per Wilson, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are also among the list of teams with notable interest in the Ohio State tight end.

But as it relates to the Texans, Klare would be a top name worth watching as a potential target in the second round, filling a position of need at tight end with one of the best in this year's class.

Houston has two selections in the second round of the draft at 38th and 59th-overall, and has a third-rounder at 69th-overall, all being prime spots for the Texans to pick up a tight end like Klare.

How Max Klare Fits In With the Texans

Klare stands at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds as a top day two target in this year's draft, sticking out as a top contributor as a pass-catcher who can be an instant impact offensively.

During his latest season with Ohio State, Klare caught 43 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He landed on First Team All-Big-10 as one of the best tight ends in college football, and could do even more damage in an NFL offense when he has a bigger target share from what he saw with the Buckeyes.

Klare has yet to fully participate in athletic testing during the pre-draft process due to an ankle injury, but is reportedly making a sound recovery from that issue, which shouldn't restrict much of his availability moving forward.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State tight end Max Klare (TE13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans do have a solid contributor starting at the tight end position in Dalton Schultz, who was just signed to a one-year extension worth over $12 million earlier this offseason that offers some quality security for the next two seasons.

But the depth behind him could certainly use an upgrade for someone who can consistently be thrown into two-tight-end personnel, and also bring necessary upside to the position for any stretch that Schultz wouldn't be on the field.

The Texans' need for that type of weapon was glaringly clear in Houston's playoff loss to the New England Patriots when Schultz went down with a calf injury to rule him out for the entire second half, and left Houston's passing attack severely depleted without both him and Nico Collins.

Foster Moreau's addition in free agency brings an adequate sense of blocking to the position group, and perhaps Cade Stover/Brevin Jordan can compete for a 53-man roster spot in training camp, but another young pass-catcher might be an aspect that takes takes this position group to the next level in Houston.

Adding a real threat like Klare, who can create an impact offensively in multiple ways, and could be a worthwhile way for Houston to use one of their two second round picks.

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