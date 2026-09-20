How to Watch, Stream Texans' Week 2 Game vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans are back on for Week 2 of their 2026 regular season slate this weekend, as they'll be looking to bounce back from last week's ups and downs against the Cincinnati Bengals back on their home field in Reliant Stadium.

And based on the way this one is shaping up on paper, the Texans won't have anything much easier from what they just faced against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

The Bengals, with just as potent an offense behind quarterback Joe Burrow and elite receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are riding the high of their previous win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, and on top of all of that, the Texans will be down multiple starters due to injury including Nico Collins, Ed Ingram, and Henry To'oTo'o.

The Texans could either find themselves leveled back to .500, or in an even deeper 0-2 hole by the end of this weekend’s action against the Bengals. Here's how to tune into the action between these two on Sunday:

How to Watch Texans vs. Bengals Week 2

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Houston Texans in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 12 PM CT

Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket,

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play),Trent Green (analyst) Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Betting Lines

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston -2.5 (-115)

Houston -2.5 (-115) Favorite Moneyline: Houston (-154)

Houston (-154) Underdog Moneyline: Arizona (+130)

Arizona (+130) Total: 45.5

45.5 Total Over Odds: -108

-108 Total Under Odds: -112

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a ball and warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

WR Nico Collins: OUT (hamstring)

OG Ed Ingram: OUT (groin)

DE Jadeveon Clowney: OUT (knee)

LB Jake Hummel: OUT (groin)

Cincinnati Bengals

QB Joe Burrow: QUESTIONABLE (back)

DT B.J. Hill: QUESTIONABLE (Achilles)

Storylines to Watch

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Texans' defense recovers from Week 1 woes: The Texans allowed 36 points and over 400 total yards to the Bills last week, which hasn't been seen for this team since DeMeco Ryans' first year on the job in 2023. Turning things around for a much stronger defensive performance will be the first step for Houston to get back on the winning side of the equation.

What Texans do to mitigate injury issues: Houston will be down a few key pieces in this one, which certainly comes a bit earlier in the season than expected considering we're in Week 2. How this receiver room operates without Collins, or how the offensive line does with Wyatt Teller plugging in at right tackle will be worth keeping a close eye on.

Joe Burrow's gameday status: The Texans were hit with an interesting injury update from the Bengals days ahead of kickoff when quarterback Joe Burrow was limited in practice with a back issue. He does plan to play and start in this game against Houston, though seeing how he performs, or if he's limited whatsoever, will be big.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!