4 Free Agency Signings the Texans Can Still Make Under the Cap

The Houston Texans made sure to get their hands dirty in the beginning days of this year's NFL free agency period to improve the outlook of this roster on both sides of the ball, and wound up being one of the most active teams across the league.

Now, the dust has settled from that initial free agency action. But there's still a handful of affordable, still productive veterans sitting on the market that the Texans could take an interest in as a late acquisition, whether that be before or after the draft action unravels at the end of the month.

Here's a set of four free agents that the Texans should keep an eye on as a potential finishing touch for their new and improved roster headed into next season:

Keenan Allen, WR

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Texans have kept quiet as it pertains to their receiver position throughout the offseason. Outside of Christian Kirk's departure to the San Francisco 49ers, Houston has stood pat at pass-catcher from where they finished last season.

Maybe the second-year jumps of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will be enough for the Texans' passing offense, but a veteran addition like Keenan Allen could be the move that really takes this group over the top.

The 33-year-old projects to still be a versatile weapon who can move around the field and be a nice complement for Nico Collins, and provide another layer of help for C.J. Stroud in a pivotal year four. With Allen, along with a revamped offensive line and run game thanks to David Montgomery, there'd be no excuse for a step forward on the offensive end.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Texans need a third edge rusher behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter to shoulder some of the pass-rushing load in the reps either are off the field for a breather. Houston's own former No. 1 pick, Jadeveon Clowney, could be a perfect name to look towards as a candidate who can fill that role.

Clowney's last season with the Cowboys consisted of him playing 13 games and logging 8.5 sacks as primarily a rotational pass rusher, showing that he might be able to provide the Texans with value as an extra set of hands off the edge on a short-term, low-risk contract.

As a final piece of the puzzle to an already elite defense to join back where his NFL journey started, maybe Clowney's fit in Houston could be one that's actually worth investigating

Martin Emerson, CB

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (1) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Martin Emerson worked out with the Texans earlier this offseason, that initially hinted towards the two sides potentially being interested in a signing.

That buzz has since worn off in the weeks following, perhaps due to the timing being so close to the draft. Even while it's been quiet on that front, the former Cleveland Browns cornerback could be a name to keep an eye on as a late-free agency addition.

He is coming off a serious Achilles injury from the 2025 offseason, which needs to be back to 100% before the Texans invest in him. However, if healthy, Emerson has proven to be a starting-level corner on the boundary while with the Browns and can be a strong depth in Houston behind Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) recovers a fumble during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This one's a bit of a cheat considering the Texans already had Dare Ogunbowale on their roster last season, but even without being signed onboard for another year, there's certainly still room (and enough cap) to bring him back for one more round as a depth piece in the backfield and a contributor on special teams.

Last season, his production offensively was minimal. He carried the ball just 11 times for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Still, after four years of tenure in Houston while having been a team captain in 2025, he's worth at least the opportunity to be among the final names to make the 53-man roster in training camp as a veteran to round out their backfield depth.