DeMeco Ryans Highlights Texans’ Biggest Difference-Maker vs. Bills
The Houston Texans had an impressive defensive performance on Thursday Night Football against a talented Buffalo Bills squad to help lead to what would be a 23-19 win, a third-straight victory to lift them to 6-5, and brings some major optimism for the road that lies ahead for the remaining six games of this season.
On the defensive end, there were a ton of playmakers in the mix for the Texans on all levels that helped push forward for their commanding effort.
Will Anderson Jr. had 2.5 sacks, Daneille Hunter had a pair of sacks, Jaylen Reed made a major impact with 12 tackles, Henry To'oTo'o had over a half-dozen tackles with a sack himself.
The list goes on. But in the mind of Texas head coach DeMeco Ryans, there was one player on the defensive side in particular who stood out helping lead the way for Houston that he made sure to give his flowers to post-game.
'The thing that stood out to me– I mean, the way our D-line hunted, of course, that was great– but Calen Bullock is the guy for me," Ryans said postgame.
"The way Calen went out; intercepted the ball two times, forced fumble to get us in plus territory there... So my favorite play is the one that ended it. There's a lot of emotions going on on the sideline through that entire drive. For Calen to come down with the interception, that was my favorite play, because it meant it was over."
DeMeco Ryans Calen Bullock as Texans' Key Difference-Maker
Calen Bullock put together undoubtedly his best performance of the season, and perhaps the best of his career thus far thus far to step up as the playmaker Houston's secondary needed in the midst of Jalen Pitre's absence; putting together a couple of picks on the night, including the game-sealing interception to seal the victory, and one that for Ryans was his favorite play of the night.
It was the first time in Bullock's career that he had multiple interceptions in a single game, and with a forced fumble on top of it, the only time in his three-year career in which he's had three turnovers in one week.
Now, Ryans and his crew have three wins in a row under their belt, with this one being their best yet against what could be the most talented team they've beaten so far this season––largely thanks to some of the crucial playmaking on Bullock's behalf.
"It makes me feel really good that we won a game. Like, it was a really, really great team. Buffalo did an outstanding job. You know, those guys are well coached, great players. So for me, I'm just thankful for us being able to get a win versus a really good, really good team."
If the Texans can continue to get this type of play from Bullock moving forward, especially with Pitre's projected return to the secondary next week, that'll make this league-best Houston defense look even better than it's already proven to be.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Azeez Al-Shaair Had Confident Take on Texans’ Defense After Bills Win
- Texans, Bills Reveal Surprise Inactives for Thursday Night Football
- Texans Release Veteran RB Ahead of Bills Game
- Texans RB Joe Mixon Fires Back at Season-Ending Injury Reports
- Multiple Texans Seeking Historical Milestones on TNF vs. Bills