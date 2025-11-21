Azeez Al-Shaair Had Confident Take on Texans’ Defense After Bills Win
The Houston Texans' defense had a big night against the Buffalo Bills and reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
Thanks to an eight-sack day from the Texans' elite pass rush and a dominant effort on the defensive side of the ball throughout, Houston put together their third straight win to lift to 6-5 on the year—marking the first time this group has reached over the .500 mark this season.
If Houston hadn't already proved themselves to the world as being a top-tier defense through the first half of the season, this performance on a primetime stage certainly did.
But for those in the building like Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, it's not anything that's too surprising. Houston's been the best defense all season.
‘We’re the best defense in the league, top to bottom. We’ve been doing it all year," Al-Shaair said postgame.
Azeez Al-Shaair Confident in Texans' Defense
It's hard to argue with Al-Shaair. The Texans are the number one scoring defense in the NFL through 12 weeks, have held all but one of their opponents to 20 points or less in each of their games, and have kept all five of their losses of this season within one score.
The pass rush has remained stout with what could be the best duo upfront in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., the secondary has only gotten better throughout the year, and Al-Shaair has captained the middle as a key leader and a high-end linebacker through it all.
The talent has always been there, even if their record didn't show it to start the year off.
But even starting the season 0-3, the Texans didn't give up, which for Al-Shaair has been thanks to a week-by-week mindset.
"It's one week at a time, and that's what we've done: one week at a time," Al-Shaair continued, via Will Kunkel, " Back then, you're probably like, 'Yeah, it sounds good.' Now you look here... we're 6-5."
"Just keep chipping away. This is the National Football League, the best of the best. We definitely got the best defense in the league, and you just got to put it on tape every day."
The one against the Texans was a major statement in throwing their name in the best-of-the-league conversation. Allen was sacked for a total of 70 yards. The Bills' offense, like Houston's, was held to just three points in the second half and put together three turnovers in the process.
Now for the Texans, that task to continue chipping away only gets more important. They'll have six games to go to keep climbing further into the Wild Card picture, and that starts after an extended break next week against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!