Multiple Texans Seeking Historical Milestones on TNF vs. Bills
The 5-5 Houston Texans are searching for what could be a third-straight win in their past three games, with a primetime Thursday Night Football contest on the horizon, matching up vs. a stout Buffalo Bills team that's coming off an impressive week themselves in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rising to 7-3 on the year.
And in the midst of the Texans' Week 12 action, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of. A handful of players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment to etch their name further into the Texans franchise history books with a big performance.
Here's three milestones to take note of for the Texans' primetime battle against the Bills:
Kamari Lassiter Looking for One More Pass Defended
With one pass defended against the Bills, second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter would tie Derek Stingley Jr. and Johnathan Joseph's eight games for the second-longest streak of consecutive games of at least one pass defensed in franchise history.
Lassiter has been a stellar complement to Stingley in the Texans' elite secondary, pairing together as one of the more effective cornerback duos the league has to offer. Now with a chance to climb into the Texans' franchise history books, he'll have the numbers to prove that impact as well.
It won't be easy to contain such an impressive thrower of the football like Josh Allen to tie Stingley and Joseph's record, but all he needs is one pass batted down to claim his spot.
Will Anderson Looking for Six-Straight Games With a Sack
With one sack against the Bills, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (5) would tie DE Mario Williams (6) for the most consecutive games logging a sack in a single season in franchise history.
Anderson has been on a roll for the Texans as of late, being a consistent generator of pressure on opposing quarterbacks to lead this Houston defense as one of the best in the NFL. If it weren't for Myles Garrett and his respective dominance for the Cleveland Browns, Anderson might be a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year talks for this season.
Regardless, he'll get an opportunity to keep the hot hand into Thursday against the Bills and their potent offense, and can tie a single-season Texans record in the process.
Danielle Hunter Searching for Another Double-Sack Day
With two sacks against the Bills, defensive end Danielle Hunter (5.0) would tie J.J. Watt and Mario Williams (7.0) for the most sacks by a player over any three game span in franchise history.
Hunter has proven more than capable of putting together a few multiple-sack days so far this season, with a pair of two-sack games to his name, along with a whopping 3.5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence.
If he can keep that streak going into their contest vs. Buffalo with another double-sack outing, that raises his total to an outstanding seven sacks in three games— matching the mark of the greatest pass rusher to suit up in a Texans uniform.
Texans Can Continue Home Dominance vs. Bills
Houston has won their last five home games against Buffalo, the longest streak of home wins against any opponent in franchise history (including postseason), searching for a sixth-straight win on their home field to extend that franchise-best streak even further.
It's been tough sledding for the Bills in Houston lately, to the point where a Buffalo win on the road this Thursday would make for the first time the franchise has done so since the 2005 season. Josh Allen in particular has an 0-2 record against the Texans on the road.
For the Texans, this game has heavy implications for their season, no doubt, but also for the sake of a recent stretch of dominance over one of the AFC's powerhouses of the past half-decade. Time will tell if DeMeco Ryans and Co. can get it done.
