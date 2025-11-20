Texans RB Joe Mixon Fires Back at Season-Ending Injury Reports
The Houston Texans are gearing up to face the Buffalo Bills for an electric Thursday Night Football matchup, but some unfortunate news dropped just hours before kick-off, and it was not what fans wanted to hear.
On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Texans running back Joe Mixon was expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to the foot injury that he sustained in the offseason.
"Sources: Texans RB Joe Mixon is not expected to play this season as he deals with a foot injury from the offseason," Rapoport reported on X. "Mixon likely remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list through the season. Meanwhile, Houston moves forward with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks."
Of course, this was not what anyone wanted to hear, but is it true?
Mixon has yet to suit up for the Texans this season after debuting for his new team in 2024, but the star running back was quick to shut down Rapoport's report that he was done for the year. Mixon fired back with a post on X, claiming that the report was false.
"Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me?" Mixon posted on Thursday.
Could Joe Mixon return?
Mixon does not actually confirm whether or not he will return to the field this season, but he does shut down the idea that his year is officially over.
It does not seem like the Texans necessarily expect Mixon to come back, however, and have taken precautions in the scenario where he is out for the season. Veteran Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks have split the backfield in Mixon's absence, and even though they are viable options while their star is sidelined, they would love to have him back.
The Texans are averaging the tenth-least rushing yards per game (107.6) this season and are tied for the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns (5). With the Texans sitting at 5-5 heading into Thursday night's game, Houston is in a position to make a playoff push, and getting Mixon back in any capacity in time for the postseason would be a game-changer.
