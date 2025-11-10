DeMeco Ryans Says Heart Is Full After Texans' Comeback vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans managed to claw their way back from a 19-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter in this week's critical division matchup over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and wound up coming away with an inspiring 36-29 victory, lifting this group to a 4-5 record that keeps playoff hope alive heading into the second half of this season.
For a game that looked lop-sided in all three phases in the first half, DeMeco Ryans' crew strung it together when they needed it most after halftime to take full control over their division foe–– and for the Texans' head coach, was the type of spark this team has been looking for all season.
"My heart is full. I'm so proud of our guys, man, 'cause it's something we've been trying to find. Is that belief, that resilience that you need, " Ryans said post-game. " And I'm just so proud of our guys for, and not just to players, proud of the coaches and players."
"Just asking them all week just to make sure we're all in this thing together, no matter how the game looks, everybody just stick together, continue to bring positive energy, right? And we finish with the knockout punch there at the end that we needed. "
Texans Building Momentum for Second Half of Season
It's a win that, for the Texans, can really be a lift of confidence that rolls keeps momentum flowing for a competitve push late in the season.
The offense was flowing at a strong rate down the stretch, even without their starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in the fold, the defense had five sacks on the day led by Danielle Hunter's career-tying 3.5 takedowns, and showed glimpses of being a quality team they came into the season expected to be.
But Ryans won't be looking too far ahead in the schedule before celebrating what transpired in the Texans' historic comeback victory––the second-largest deficit the team has overcome in its entire franchise history.
"I'llI take this moment right now, and I'm going to relish in this moment and love this moment for how our team battled. And, yes, I hope it's a springboard for us, moving throughout this season, and we continue to see that you guys it doesn't matter what the scoreboard looks like. It's about how you execute, how you finish, how you play together, and how you have that belief in one another, and in yourself, right? To go out and finish games like this."
DeMeco Ryans Hopes Jaguars Win Can Be a Springboard
The Texans now have eight games on the horizon for the rest of the regular season to capitalize on, and the win in Jacksonville echoed a message that Houston has been banking on all season: even if you're down in the count, that doesn't mean you're out of it; you just have to keep punching.
"This game should do a lot when guys watch the film and they can see the things we can even clean up in this game where we weren't clean, or bad things happen. I just look at the game as I look at life. It's like, bad things are gonna happen. Do you hang your head? And go running hide? Do you quit? Do you give up?"
"No. Like, you gotta keep punching. In life, and football, you gotta keep punching, and that's what this game showed today, man. You just have to keep playing with hard, playing with resilience, and hopefully the film shows our guys proof that we can battle and win in any type of game."
Ryans, clearly, is satisfied with what he got out of his guys this week, but the road to improvement doesn't stop. The Texans will watch the film, regroup, and look to keep the momentum flowing in another division battle vs. the Tennessee Titans come next weekend.
