Texans Add Journeyman Kicker Amid Ka'imi Fairbairn Injury
The Houston Texans have brought on a new name at kicker.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Texans have signed kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad. Starter Ka'imi Fairbairn is reportedly dealing with an injury.
"The Texans are signing veteran kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad, per source. Ka'imi Fairbairn is dealing with an injury. Nothing long term. But Houston adding Wright for insurance," said Pelissero.
Fairbairn has been the lead kicker for the Texans across the last nine seasons, standing out as one of the more reliable names at the position, starting for a total of 131 games across his career for Houston.
Last week against the Denver Broncos, Fairbairn wound up as the only player to put points on the board for Houston, cashing in five of his six total field goals for 15 points, his longest make being frm 41 yards out.
However, he's now dealing with a minor injury after a big week; we'll find out more intel on it once practice reports unravel throughout the week. But in case of an emergency, the Texans are remaining prepared by bringing in Wright––a 29-year-old, six-year league vet, who's suited up for an extensive list of teams since entering the league in 2020.
In all, Wright has played a regular season game for seven teams through his six years of service, starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.
Wright has already played for two teams this season as well. He played one game for the Tennessee Titans back in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and played once for the Washington Commanders in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He has a career field goal percentage of 87.5% and has only missed one kick inside the 40 yards throughout his six-year career. From 40 yards and further, he's just over 75%. As for extra points, he's 43-45, and hasn't missed one since his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, when he missed two in the same season.
Now heading into the halfway point of the NFL season, he's onboard his third team of the year, filling in a spot on the Texans practice squad.
Time will tell if Fairbairn's injury is anything to limit him for Week 10's matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if it does, Wright will be keeping his leg warm.
