Texans, Broncos Reveal Inactives Ahead of Week 9 Tilt
The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos have revealed their official inactives list leading up to kickoff for their Week 9 matchup.
Here's what the turnout looks like for both sides:
Houston Texans Inactives
– QB Graham Mertz
– RB Dameon Pierce
– OT Jarrett Kingston
– OT Trent Brown
– DE Dylan Horton
Denver Broncos Inactives
– CB Pat Surtain II
– DE Jordan Jackson
– DE Sai'vion Jones
– RB Jaleel McLaughlin
– S PJ Locke
– TE Nate Adkins
– WR Marvin Mims Jr.
Dalton Schultz Officially Active vs. Broncos
For the Texans, the biggest development upon releasing their inactives is the status of tight end Dalton Schultz, who is officially active against Denver after previously being listed as questionable before kickoff.
Schultz was a DNP for the Texans' first two practices of the week before practicing in full for their final session on Friday. Now ahead of the action kicking off, Houston will officially have their starting tight end in the fold, along with reintroducing Nico Collins and Christian Kirk to the offense as well.
Among those who won't be on the field for the Texans, no major surprises of note.
Running back Dameon Pierce will once again be a healthy scratch as he has been for a good chunk of the 2025 season, and the offensive tackle duo of Trent Brown and Jarrett Kingston will continue to be sidelined for another week, yet to make their Texans debut.
Rookie Graham Mertz will remain as the Texans' emergency third quarterback, filling in behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.
As for the Broncos, their biggest absence is easy to spot– reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II will miss his first game of the season with a pectoral injury, leaving a significant hole in the Denver secondary.
Offensively, the Broncos will also be without a notable name in Marvin Mims Jr., who was ruled out with a concussion before kickoff, leaving Denver's receiving core headlined by the likes of Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant.
Kickoff for Texans-Broncos lands at 12 PM CT.
