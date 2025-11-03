Texans CB Recalls Scary Moment After C.J. Stroud’s Concussion
During the Houston Texans' Week 9 loss vs. the Denver Broncos, the performance was paired with a scary head injury for quarterback C.J. Stroud at the beginning of the second quarter, ultimately taking the star signal caller out for the rest of the way, and making for a moment that naturally shook up the Texans a little bit.
Coming from a scramble out of the pocket, Stroud would be tackled by Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, where his head would take a hard hit to the turf, remain down for a few extra moments, and leave the game for what would be deemed a concussion for the Texans quarterback.
Texans CB Kamari Lassiter Breaks Down C.J. Stroud's Scary Injury
Following the game vs. Denver, one player on the Texans who spoke out about Stroud's injury, Kamari Lassiter, voiced some frustration with how the hit went down on his quarterback, but also made mention of how the play wound up rattling both he and the rest of the roster for the remainder of the way.
"First, I mean, obviously, I'm frustrated," Lassiter said during an interview on SportsRadio 610. "That's my quarterback. But forget that. C.J. is one of my partners. So, you know, just seeing one of my guys go down in general, like, it's bigger than football, you know?"
"Just seeing him not move for a second, that made my heart stop, you know, because at the end of the day, he's got to go back home to his family. I get his football, but, you're supposed to protect the quarterbacks in this league. I'm not here to... you know... Just seeing one of the guys go down, that made my heart stop in general."
On a more positive note, it would only take a few moments for Stroud to walk off the field with the help of a few Texans trainers, and give a thumbs up to the Houston crowd and his teammates as a sign that things were all good.
Davis Mills would take command for the rest of the way, while Stroud would find his way back to the locker room for further evaluation.
Of course, the Texans didn't wind up getting the end results they wanted in the process of a turbulent day against Denver, losing 15-18, but for Lassiter, seeing your star quarterback and leader go down due to a scary blow can certainly linger in the minds of those still going at it on the field.
"Just to see him get up, and give him thumbs up, he was in better spirits. But, I mean, it affected the team as a whole because the quarterback, he's the natural leader of the team. So, it kind of lit a fire under me, and I know that fire under everyone else is just in general, but we played a really good football team today. So it just takes every single detail."
Stroud's situation, while seemingly on an upward trend after an initial scare, will be an injury worth keeping a keen eye on before taking on next week's challenge against the Jacksonville Jaguars back at home.
If Stroud doesn't clear concussion protocol, Mills could very well be in line for his first official start of the 2025 season, which for a 3-5 Texans team, certainly brings a few questions up about what a critical Week 10 outing could look like offensively.
