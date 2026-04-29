One Texans Player Who Just Dodged a Major Draft-Day Bullet

Through the Houston Texans' work in the 2026 NFL Draft, they were able to address several outstanding roster needs both in their starting unit and down the depth chart.

The offensive line saw attention to bulk up on the interior. Marlin Klein added a spark at tight end. Linebackers saw multiple additions, and of course, their defensive line got even better by securing Ohio State standout Kayden McDonald at the top of round two.

But of the additions the Texans made to tackle those needs on both sides of the ball, one spot on the roster that went surprisingly untouched was their running back position––an area Houston had multiple opportunities to address, but decided to go in other directions with every one of them.

And as a result of that draft strategy from the Texans brass, there's one major winner from that lack of attention to the backfield: that's second-year runner Woody Marks.

Woody Marks' Stock Trending Up After Draft

During his first year in the fold with Houston, Marks showcased as an initial day three pick that he can provide real value to an offense as both an explosive dual threat on the ground and in the receiving game.

He made his presence felt in his rookie campaign, combining for over 900 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. But even as the Texans' top runner in the backfield, Marks proved that he's better suited as a complement in an offense rather than a featured back.

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs for a gain past Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (40) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

That's why Houston opted to invest in David Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason that makes this rushing attack take a step forward from 2025.

Though as the Texans got closer to this year's draft, there was a good chance that adding a new running back into the mix would be a real possibility that put together a three-headed tandem in the backfield, but for Marks, it made for a big hit for his opportunity at significant snaps.

Between mid-round picks like Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, and Adam Randall, the Texans passed on each, even in a draft class where multiple talented runners fell into the fifth and sixth rounds to give them ample opportunity to scoop one up.

Instead, though, Houston focused on keying in on their foundational pieces on both their offensive and defensive lines, while attacking other needs like tight end and linebacker in their other high-value picks.

Then, they decided to bring in two UDFAs for their running back room to fill out the depth on their 90-man roster.

Expect Montgomery & Marks Duo in the Texans' Backfield

Maybe one of those UDFA pickups can gun for a low-end roster spot come time for next season. But as it relates to the top of the Texans' rushing attack, the stage is set for Montgomery to lead as the workhorse, but for Marks to find a role as the RB2 as a home-run-hitting, dual-threat back to get a good share of snaps, but perhaps not as heavy as he saw in year one.

In reality, that might put Marks in an even better position to succeed from his rookie situation. He won't have the responsibility on his shoulders of seeing 15-20 carries a game as he did towards the latter half of his first season, and frees him up to utilize his skills as a receiving threat, and even an underrated contributor as a blocker.

It sets up for a strong situation for the Texans’ run game to see notable strides from where things stood in 2025. And at the same time, keeps Woody Marks with a key role that could even unlock him further as a dynamic playmaker in the backfield.

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