Texans Could Target Former Browns OL as Late Free Agent Signing

The Houston Texans have already done a ton of work to their offensive line throughout the past several months of the offseason.

They've drafted a couple of new rookies in April, signed a handful of veterans in free agency, re-upped with a pair of pivotal pieces from last year's roster like Ed Ingram and Trent Brown, and even traded a long-term fixture in their trenches in Tytus Howard.

But even with those tweaks done to the Texans' front lines, there's an intriguing––and now-healthy––option that Houston could look towards in an effort to make their group even deeper and more well-rounded than it's become this offseason.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Cleveland Browns starting center Ethan Pocic has been cleared from his torn Achilles injury suffered during the 2025 season. A source says he's a "full go" and will be looking for a new home leading up to training camps later this month.

Browns starting center Ethan Pocic, who tore his Achilles last December, recently was cleared by Dr. Norman Waldrop to participate in training camp. Pocic is a free agent, and is said by a source to be “full go.” pic.twitter.com/yfmZ1W4SH1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2026

At the very least, Pocic is an intriguing option for the Texans to keep an eye on if they wanted to add even more depth and competition to their offensive line.

He's got a ton of experience since coming into the league in 2017, has nearly 100 starts throughout his time both in Cleveland and with the Seattle Seahawks, and could be a cheap option to add to the roster who could compete for a starting or key depth spot.

But should the Texans really take a ton of interest in the veteran free agent? There's pros and cons to such a concept.

Let's take a look at the cases for and against why Houston could be a suitor for Pocic:

The Case for the Texans Signing Ethan Pocic

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic takes the field before a game Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texans' leadership of Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans has consistently put an emphasis on looking to get better at every position at all points of the year. And with the way that Houston's offensive line has panned out through the past two seasons, this position group might be at the top of the list that they want to get right in 2026.

Pocic could be a step forward in doing just that. He's an experienced and tested starter with nearly a decade of NFL experience, has played in postseason games, and was still an effective center when healthy in Cleveland this past season.

Pro Football Focus graded Pocic as the 20th best center out of 40 eligible names (63.8), and was well-balanced in both run blocking and pass protection. He played over 800 snaps last season, incurring just two penalties and giving up two sacks. That's a piece that could be useful on the Texans offensive front.

Pocic could also be pretty impactful on the Texans' interior when paired next to Houston's new veteran guard, Wyatt Teller. The two played together for the past four seasons upon Pocic's arrival to Cleveland in 2022, and saw Teller be selected to a pair of Pro Bowls through that time.

If Pocic still has similar athleticism and burst from his pre-injury form, and is willing to compete in the Texans' crowded offensive line group, a team-friendly, one-year deal might not be the worst idea for the front office to look into in an effort to build out the best five-man front they possibly can.

The Case Against the Texans Signing Ethan Pocic

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) walks off the field after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might never be such a thing as "too much depth." You can't be too prepared for injuries or have enough talent on the roster looking to make a run to the Super Bowl.

But the Texans do have a ton of depth already on the interior of their offensive line, to the point where adding Pocic might not make a ton of sense to invest further assets into.

Jake Andrews is still on the roster after starting as the Texans' center all of last season. Evan Brown was signed in free agency, who has the versatility to play at left guard and center. The team drafted two players who have the ability to play center in this year's draft with Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu. Houston's 2023 draft pick of Jarrett Patterson even has the versatility to shift into that role.

So is Pocic someone the Texans should be laser-focused on bringing onto the roster? It's hard to consider him as a dire need. Center will be a big question for Houston's offensive line this season, but they have a ton of options to lean on already who can try out throughout the course of camp and preseason.

Of course, if the Texans really covet his experience and chemistry next to Wyatt Teller, then he can be a low-risk, high-reward option who can be a camp body if anything else.

But if Houston wants to get an in-depth glimpse of the guys they already have in the building––particularly their first-round pick from three months ago in Rutledge––adding Pocic inevitably takes opportunities away from those options.

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